BASEBALL
Former All-Star infielder Frank Bolling dies at 88
Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died in Mobile, Ala. He was 88.
Mr. Bolling died Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, according to a notice posted by the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Mr. Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling.
The road leading to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile — Aaron is from the city, and was Mr. Bolling’s longtime teammate — is Bolling Brothers Boulevard.
In 1965, Mr. Bolling hit the sixth and final grand slam that Koufax allowed in his Hall of Fame career, connecting at County Stadium in Milwaukee. In 1966, Mr. Bolling was in the starting lineup for the first major league game played in Atlanta.
- Los Angeles Dodgers closer
Kenley Jansen
- revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus but has recovered and is participating in training camp. Jansen had been one of the most notable missing players during the first weeks of camp, and the reason for his absence wasn’t disclosed. Jansen said he believes he will be ready to pitch when the delayed MLB season begins July 23.
- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher
Eric Lauer
- said Sunday that he’s on the injured list because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Lauer said he hasn’t tested positive. The protocols accompanying that situation caused Lauer to arrive late to the Brewers’ summer camp. He made it to camp Friday. Brewers manager
Craig Counsell
- said Lauer still has a chance to be ready for the start of the season.
- New York Yankees slugger
Aaron Judge
- was held out of action for a second straight day because of a stiff neck. The 2017 AL rookie of the year was scratched from a simulated game Saturday after waking up with a sore neck, and the right fielder was not included in either lineup for an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday.
SOCCER
Tests lead to match postponement for D.C. United
Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus.
The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test. Players and staff are tested the day before each game during the MLS is Back tournament. Because of the positive and inconclusive tests, the league’s protocol for the tournament called for both teams to undergo another set of testing on Sunday.
The league did not announce when the match would be rescheduled, but MLS was working to reschedule the match for Monday morning, a source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Despite soggy conditions, the New York Red Bulls didn’t suffer from the same sluggish start as other teams throughout the MLS is Back Tournament. The Red Bulls claimed a 1-0 victory. A pregame deluge delayed kickoff for 45 minutes. That delay didn’t keep the Red Bulls from rumbling out to an energetic start.
Florian Valot
- slipped a ball past Atlanta keeper
Brad Guzan
- in the fourth minute, notching the first goal scored in the first half of any MLS tournament match.
Gyasi Zardes
- scored twice to help the Columbus Crew beat Ohio rival Cincinnati FC 4-0 on Saturday night in the MLS is Back tournament.
Bayley Feist
- scored early and the Washington Spirit held off the Houston Dash for a 1-0 victory on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup in Herriman, Utah. Feist grabbed a pass from
Ashley Hatch
- and scored from atop the penalty area in the 16th minute. With the win, the Spirit moved into second place in the standings behind the North Carolina Courage.
ELSEWHERE
- The Arizona Cardinals said that
Michael Bidwill
- , owner of the NFL team, has been released from a Rhode Island hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Bidwell, 55, expressed his “immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic.”
- Two of the four missing members of the Sacramento Kings’ travel party are expected to join the team in Orlando, Fla., soon after clearing COVID-19 protocols, including sharpshooter
Buddy Hield
- . Kings coach
Luke Walton
- had said four members of the team’s 35-person travel party were prevented from traveling to Orlando because of COVID-19 protocols. Walton declined to name those individuals, but Hield,
Alex Len
- ,
Jabari Parker
- and a fourth unidentified member of the organization all tested positive for COVID-19. Hield told The Sacramento Bee he planned to travel to Orlando “soon.”
- The Connecticut Sun’s
Natisha Hiedeman
- and
Briann January,
- neither of whom traveled with team to training camp, have tested positive for COVID-19, the team said. Hiedeman first tested positive during the team’s round of testing from June 28 to July 5, completed before the Sun traveled to Bradenton, Fla., for training camp. January was held back from making the trip as a precaution before eventually testing positive herself. Both players are in self-isolation.
