BASEBALL
Chris Duncan dies of brain cancer at 38
Chris Duncan, the former outfielder who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2006 World Series, died Friday. He was 38.
Mr. Duncan, the son of former St. Louis pitching coach Dave Duncan and brother of former major leaguer Shelley Duncan, died of brain cancer in his hometown of Tucson, Ariz.
“The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends,” Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “Chris was an integral part of our 2006 championship team and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization.”
Mr. Duncan hit .257 with 55 home runs and 175 RBIs in 381 games in five seasons with the Cardinals. After his playing career, he worked as a sports radio host at WXOS-FM in St. Louis.
SOCCER
Mexico crushes U.S. men
Javier Hernandez scored, Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna added late goals and Mexico mauled the United States 3-0 in an exhibition Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J., for its biggest victory margin over its regional rival in a decade.
Mexico took control of the match after an even first 20 minutes. Gutierrez scored the second goal in the 78th, a minute after entering, following a poor clearance by American goalkeeper Zack Steffen that was intercepted. Antuna, another late substitute, added an 82nd-minute goal on a counterattack.
The Americans lost to Mexico by three goals for the first time since a 5-0 defeat in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. El Tri beat the U.S. 1-0 two months ago in the latest Gold Cup final in July and has won four of the last six meetings, with one draw.
Josh Sargent, a 19-year-old American, took a penalty kick in the 88th minute rather than star Christian Pulisic and was stopped by Jonathan Orozco, who dived to his right.
CYCLING
Lambie breaks own world mark in pursuit
American track cyclist Ashton Lambie broke his own world record in the individual pursuit, capturing the gold medal at the Pan-American Track Cycling Championships in Cochabomba, Bolivia.
The rider from Lincoln, Neb., was timed in 4 minutes, 5.423 seconds late Friday. He initially broke the record at last year’s Pan-Ams in Mexico, which had been held by Australia’s Jack Bobridge, and then lowered the standard earlier during this year’s competition.
Lambie is among the favorites in the endurance event at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. He got his start racing on gravel, and he won the U.S. pursuit championship and finished second in the omnium and points races in his track cycling debut just two years ago.
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett won a sprint finish to claim the flat 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Primoz Roglic defended his lead of the grand tour in Oviedo. Roglic avoided a crash near the end of the stage as the hard-charging peloton jockeyed for position to set up their sprinters. The pileup happened inside the final miles, meaning no riders were penalized for time lost due to the crash. Bennett, who rides for the BORA-hansgrohe team, surprised the other front-runners with a powerful attack with a few hundred yards left. It was Bennett’s second win of this Vuelta after also claiming the third stage. Maximiliano Richeze crossed second two seconds later, in front of Tosh Van der Sande in third. Roglic maintained his advantage of 2 minutes, 25 seconds over Alejandro Valverde
- in the overall standings.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No evidence against Williamson found
Duke University said an investigation has found no evidence that former basketball star Zion Williamson received improper benefits.
School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said Saturday that a “thorough and objective” probe led by investigators outside the athletic department found “no evidence to support any allegation” that would have jeopardized Williamson’s eligibility.
Duke athletics director Kevin White said in April that the school would investigate after lawyer Michael Avenatti accused Nike Inc. of paying Williamson’s mother to persuade him to attend a college affiliated with the Beaverton, Ore.-based shoe company.
Avenatti said Saturday that he “never heard from anyone associated with Duke” about the investigation and repeated his claim that Williamson was paid to attend the school.
Williamson was taken first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft.
Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicize claims the sportswear company enabled payouts to promising young athletes and their families.
ELSEWHERE
Alex Fitzpatrick and Conor Gough each won two matches to help Britain and Ireland take a 7-5 lead over the United States in the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The biennial amateur event will conclude Sunday with four more foursomes matches and 10 singles matches. Fitzpatrick teamed with Conor Purcell to beat John Augenstein and Andy Ogletree 2 and 1 in foursomes, then topped Cole Hammer 2 up in singles. Gough and Harry Hall edged Stewart Hagestad and Bhatia Akshay 2 and 1, and Gough beat Isaiah Salinda
- 2 up in singles. Britain and Ireland took five of the eight singles matches after splitting the four foursomes matches.
- Backup goalie
Jack Campbell
- agreed to a two-year, $3.3 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.
- Kansas State announced a $105 million capital improvement project that includes a large renovation of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and additional projects to help other athletic programs. The school already has raised $69 million for the work, which will begin in May.
