BASEBALL
Former Cubs manager Jim Frey dies at 88
Jim Frey, who managed the Chicago Cubs to their first division title in 1984 and directed them to another National League East title as general manager in 1989, died Sunday. He was 88.
Mr. Frey was one of the founders of the independent Atlantic League Somerset Patriots, who announced his passing. The cause of death was not released.
Mr. Frey joined the Cubs after two seasons as a coach for the Mets and managed the Cubs to their first playoff appearance since 1945.
Clinching a division title — and returning to the postseason — was a crowning achievement during Mr. Frey’s first year as Cubs manager.
Mr. Frey’s managerial career started in 1980 with the Kansas City Royals. He replaced Whitey Herzog and led the Royals to their first World Series appearance in his first season, when they lost to the Phillies in six games.
Mr. Frey, however, was fired weeks after play resumed in August following the 1981 strike.
Mr. Frey had a 323-287 managerial record, including a 196-182 mark in 2½ seasons with the Cubs.
Steve Pearce
- , the career journeyman who became the unlikely MVP of the 2018 World Series, says he’s done playing after an injury-plagued season for the Boston Red Sox. Pearce made the announcement Monday night on WEEI while the Boston radio station aired a replay of the 2018 World Series opener between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He homered and hit a three-run double in Game 4, then homered twice the next day as the Red Sox took title. Pearce, who turned 37 on Monday, was hurt most of last season and didn’t play after May 31. He became a free agent after the season. Overall, he played on seven major league teams — all five clubs in the AL East, plus Pittsburgh and Houston. He hit .254 with 91 homers in 766 games over 13 seasons, primarily as an outfielder and first baseman. In the World Series, he went 4 for 12 with three homers, drove in eight runs and scored five.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UK’s Richards to enter NBA draft
Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency.
The 6-foot-11 junior is the fourth Wildcats starter to turn pro. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he was named a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and league coaches.
Richards ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64% and made the SEC all-defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks.
Richards’ announcement comes a day after leading scorer Immanuel Quickley declared for the draft. Guards Ashton Hagans on Sunday and Tyrese Maxey turned pro last week.
Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown
- has been granted an extra year of eligibility after a knee injury limited him to nine games this season. The Commodores said Brown would return for the 2020-21 season.
NFL
Iupati returning to Seattle on one-year deal
Guard Mike Iupati is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, joining a glut of free agent additions focused on the offensive line.
Iupati started 15 games at left guard last season for Seattle, his first with the Seahawks. He was solid for most of the season but did not play in either of Seattle’s playoff games because of a neck stinger suffered late in the season.
The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins
- . The Lions did not release terms of the contract. Wiggins joined Detroit as a free agent in 2018. He started 13 games over the past two seasons for the Lions. Before that, Wiggins played five seasons for the Chargers. He started 25 games for them.
Donald Parham Jr
- ., who led XFL tight ends in yards and receptions, has signed a multiyear contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Parham had 24 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns for the Dallas Renegades.
NHL
Versteeg ends 11-year career
Two-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Kris Versteeg is retiring after 11 NHL seasons.
The 33-year-old announced his decision through the NHL Players’ Association after ending this season playing with his brother, Mitch, with Slovakia’s HK Nitra.
Versteeg was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks’ championship teams in 2010 and 2015. He said winning the Cup in 2010 was the highlight of his career, coming during a postseason in which he had six goals — including two game-winners — and 14 points in 22 games.
He spent five seasons over two stints with Chicago. He played his final NHL game with Calgary in March 2018, before spending much of the past two years in Europe.
ELSEWHERE
Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been provisionally suspended for suspected doping. The charge against Wanjiru was announced Tuesday
- by track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit, which cited suspicious readings in his biological passport. No timetable was given for a disciplinary case. Wanjiru won in London in 2017 before returning to the city to finish eighth in the marathon at that year’s world championships. Wanjiru said he was innocent of the charge.
Emoni Bates, a 16-year-old standout at Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln, was named the Gatorade national boys basketball player of the year. He’s the first sophomore to win the award, beating out two seniors: Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-6 guard from Arlington, Texas, who has signed with Oklahoma State; and Evan Mobley
- , a 6-11 center from Temecula, Calif., who will play for Southern California next season. Bates, who averaged 31.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, is 247Sports’ No. 1-ranked sophomore.
