NFL
Former Dolphins RB Jim Kiick dies
Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, has died. He was 73.
The team announced the death Saturday.
Mr. Kiick battled memory issues in recent years and lived in an assisted living home.
The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable backfield that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned the nicknames Butch and Sundance, inspired by the popular 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
Mr. Kiick (“Butch”) made the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played for the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Mr. Kiick had two touchdowns for the ’72 Dolphins in the AFC championship game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that capped their 17-0 season under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.
Shula died May 4 at age 90.
Mr. Kiick and the speedier Mercury Morris split playing time during the 1972-73 seasons, which gave Shula a potent one-two punch at halfback but sometimes led to second-guessing by fans.
Miami drafted Mr. Kiick in the fifth round in 1968. He became a starter as a rookie and led the AFL in touchdowns rushing in 1969 with nine.
He had his best season statistically for Miami’s 1971 Super Bowl team, when he rushed for 738 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry, both career highs.
Mr. Kiick also was an excellent blocker and a threat as a receiver. He had 233 career receptions for 2,302 yards.
HORSE RACING
Mott reaches 5,000-win milestone
Hall of Famer Bill Mott has become the seventh trainer in history with 5,000 wins.
Moon Over Miami won the third race at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Ky., by a length after being saddled by Mott’s assistant Kenny McCarthy. Mott was at Belmont Park in New York, where he was overseeing Modernist in the Belmont Stakes.
Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.
BASEBALL
Russell signs with KBO team
Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell, who was suspended for 40 games at the end of the 2018 season, signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
The Yonhap News Agency first reported the signing of Russell, 26, who served the suspension at the end of the 2018 season and the start of 2019 for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic-violence policy.
Russell wasn’t tended a contract by the Cubs after the 2019 season, in which he batted .237 in 82 games. He started the 2019 season at Triple-A Iowa after completing his suspension. He was promoted on May 8, but was optioned back to Iowa on July 24 after a series of lapses in the field and on the base paths. Russell rejoined the Cubs in August.
The Atlanta Braves signed Texas right-hander Bryce Elder
- , whom they selected in the fifth round of last week’s draft, to complete their 2020 draft class. Elder was the last remaining unsigned draftee after the Braves signed their other three picks in recent days. The Braves signed Elder for $850,000 which, as expected, was much higher than his $336,600 slot value.
ELSEWHERE
Svein Arne Hansen
- , the president of European Athletics and longtime organizer of the Bislett Games in Norway, has died. He was 74. The Norwegian Athletics Association confirmed mR. Hansen’s death on Saturday, saying there had been several complications with his health after he suffered a stroke on March 15. Mr. Hansen spent 24 years as director of the Bislett meet in the Norwegian capital, Oslo — often a venue for distance-running world records — and 12 as president of Norway’s track and field federation. He was elected president of the sport’s European governing body in 2015 and got re-elected last year.
