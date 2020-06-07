PRO FOOTBALL
Ex-Falcons DE John Zook dies at 72
John Zook, who teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end, has died. He was 72.
His brother, Dean Zook, confirmed the death to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The former player died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer.
Initially a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of Kansas, Mr. Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades, first to Philadelphia, then to the Falcons.
Mr. Zook was with Atlanta from 1969 to 1975, lining up on the right while Humphrey held down the left side. The team has scant success, with only two winning seasons and no playoff appearances during that time, but the duo was recognized as one of the team’s few strong suits.
Mr. Zook never missed a game during his tenure with the Falcons, starting 97 of 98 contests. He made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 1973.
Former WR Caldwell shot and killed
Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday in an attempted robbery, his girlfriend and mother told TMZ. He was 41.
A “couple of people” jumped from the bushes and “ambushed” Mr. Caldwell, his girlfriend said, as he went back inside his home to grab a jacket before the two went out on a date. His mother told TMZ that Mr. Caldwell, who was shot in the leg and chest, died in the ambulance taking him to the hospital.
A second-round NFL draft pick out of the University of Florida by the San Diego Chargers in the 2002 NFL draft, Donald Reche Caldwell spent four seasons with the Chargers and one each with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. He was the leading receiver on the Patriots team that lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC championship game following the 2006 regular season. He went to training camp with the St. Louis Rams in 2008. In 71 games, he caught 152 passes for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Life after the NFL was difficult for Mr. Caldwell. He was arrested in 2014 for drug possession and intent to sell nearly 5 pounds of MDMA (a pure form of ecstasy with the street name “Molly”) and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and three years probation.
AUTO RACING
Short track tops 2,000 fans after declaring race ‘protest’
A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators Saturday night in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a “protest.”
The governor’s office had warned Ace Speedway in Elon earlier this week that a crowd of more than 25 would violate the state’s Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.
A sign from management outside the speedway said, “This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere.”
BOXING
Mayer off card after COVID-19 test
Junior lightweight contender Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t fight in the co-main event of Las Vegas’ first major boxing card since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayer announced her positive test on social media Sunday, two days before her scheduled bout against Helen Joseph in the Top Rank show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.
Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs) is a former U.S. Olympian and a rising star in the 130-pound division. Mayer is asymptomatic, but she tested positive for the virus on Saturday, she said.
TENNIS
Tournament goes digital
With discussions ongoing over whether the U.S. Open or the French Open can even take place later this year, a new digitally friendly tournament starts Saturday in southern France with four Top 10-ranked players involved.
Co-founder Patrick Mouratoglou hopes the Ultimate Tennis Showdown — whose first edition features ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini — can change the way tennis is viewed by allowing a younger audience to access the raw feelings of players.
Players compete every weekend for five weeks in a round-robin format, their matches streamed on a live platform, with multiple screens, cameras and speakers capturing every sight and sound, according to organizers.
Mouratoglou, who is also the coach of 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, founded the UTS with Australian player Alexei Popyrin, who is also playing.
ELSEWHERE
- Jockey
Ryan Moore
- rode Love to a dominant victory at the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday in Newmarket, England, giving trainer
Aidan O’Brien
- a fourth win in five years at the British Classic mile race. The 4-1 shot pulled away in the final furlong to finish more than four lengths ahead of 12-1 Cloak of Spirits, with 11-4 favorite Quadrilateral — the daughter of Frankel and ridden by 20-year-old Jason Watson — just behind in third.
- Green Bay is turning over its basketball program to
Will Ryan,
- the son of former Wisconsin coach
Bo Ryan
- . Ryan, 41, comes to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling in West Virginia. He previously worked as an assistant at Ohio (2014-19) and North Dakota State (2007-14).
Salwa Eid Naser
- was already being investigated for missing doping tests when she raced to an upset win in the 400 meters at the world track and field championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed Sunday that Naser was already under scrutiny for three “whereabouts failures” prior to her world championship win in Doha in October.That means that Naser could be stripped of her gold medal if she’s found guilty. She also faces missing next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.
