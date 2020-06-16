BASEBALL
Cy Young winner Mike McCormick dies at 81
Longtime San Francisco Giants pitcher Mike McCormick, who won the Cy Young Award in 1967, has died. He was 81.
The Giants said Mr. McCormick died Saturday at his home in Cornelius, N.C., after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Mr. McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956 to 1971 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees and Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA and his greatest accomplishments came with the Giants.
Mr. McCormick signed with the Giants as a 17-year-old “bonus baby” in 1956 for $50,000, requiring him to forgo the minors at the start of his career. He recorded 50 wins before turning 23 and was the youngest player to reach that milestone until Dwight Gooden broke that record in 1986.
He made his biggest impact on the franchise after the move from New York to San Francisco in 1958. He recorded at least 10 wins each year from 1958 to 1961 and led the National League with a 2.70 ERA in 1960 when he was named an All-Star for the first of two times in his career.
Mr. McCormick was traded to Baltimore following the 1962 season and struggled for four seasons in the American League with the Orioles and Washington.
NFL
Giants kicker arrested in hit-and-run crash
Alcohol is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that led to the arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in Northern California, authorities said Tuesday.
Rosas, 25, allegedly failed to stop for a red light and plowed his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a pickup truck Monday in the city of Chico, the California Highway Patrol said.
Rosas kept driving and then walked away from the SUV when it broke down, the CHP said in a statement. He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.
- The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas. The NFL said the 2021 All-Star Game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 — one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa. The game will have 88 players voted in by fans, players and coaches.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bailey, Freeney, Sproles on shrine ballot
Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
The National Football Foundation nnounced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction.
The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.
Among the other notable players on the ballot for the first time are kickers Sebastian Janikowski of Florida State and Luis Zendejas of Arizona State and quarterback Ken Dorsey from Miami. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is also up for induction for the first time.
Gundy apologizes for OAN T-shirt
One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a news channel favored by President Donald Trump, Gundy apologized.
Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Monday evening, Hubbard and Gundy appeared in a video together, with Gundy saying he would make changes.
- A former NFL player and University of Georgia football standout has been arrested and charged with raping a UGA student, authorities said.
Bacarri Jamon Rambo
- , 29, was charged Monday with rape, news outlets reported. He was being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond Tuesday afternoon. Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a reported rape Saturday near the university at an apartment complex where Rambo reportedly lives. Rambo has been a graduate assistant coach with the UGA program for the past two seasons. Rambo was an All-America safety at Georgia and holds a tied program record 16 interceptions during his tenure. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and has also played with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. He ended his career in 2017.
ELSEWHERE
- The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager
Jason Botterill
- in a change-of-course three weeks after co-owner
Kim Pegula
- said his job was secure. In announcing the decision, the Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration
Kevyn Adams
- as Botterill’s successor. With a 30-31-8 record, Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and one spot short of qualifying for the NHL’s expanded 24-team playoff.
- A review of Olympic sports bodies published Tuesday found none had equal representation of women on their ruling boards. Men were able to stay in high office because more than one-quarter of governing bodies had no term limits for presidents and other elected officials, according to an Association of Summer Olympic International Federations survey of 31 sports on the Tokyo Olympic program. Only one of the 31 achieved more than 40% of women on its board.
- Seattle Sounders midfielder
Harry Shipp
- announced his retirement after seven seasons with three Major League Soccer teams. Shipp played the last four seasons with the Sounders and also played with Montreal and Chicago earlier in his career. The 28-year-old started 41 of 64 matches played during his time with Seattle and scored 10 goals with seven assists.
