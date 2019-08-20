COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ex-Michigan State star Cleaves acquitted
A jury acquitted former Michigan State star Mateen Cleaves on Tuesday on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a woman in a motel room four years ago.
The verdict announced in a courtroom in Cleaves’ hometown of Flint came after a nearly two-week trial that included the testimony of the Mount Morris, Mich., woman, who told jurors that she had wanted to leave the motel room but Cleaves forced himself on her.
Evidence against Cleaves, 41, included a video that prosecutors contended showed the woman pulling away from Cleaves.
One of Cleaves’ attorneys, Frank Manley, said Cleaves had consensual sex with the woman who was in the motel room “of her own free will” after a charity golf tournament and visit to a bar. Cleaves’ attorneys told jurors that the woman lied about what happened because she felt guilty about cheating on her boyfriend.
Cleaves was an integral part of a Michigan State team that won the national title in 2000 before his six-year NBA career.
INTERNATIONAL SPORTS
Pan Am Games protesters given probation
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has handed down 12-month probations to the athletes who protested on the medals stand at the Pan American Games. In letters of reprimand sent to hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said that while she respected their perspective, “I disagree with the moment and manner in which you chose to express your view.”
Berry raised her fist on the podium, while Imboden took a knee. U.S. athletes sign forms in which they agree to adhere to rules that forbid acts of political protest at international events.
TENNIS
Deaf player advances in Winston-Salem Open
Duckhee Lee tossed the ball into the air for his first serve in an ATP tournament match and blasted it past his opponent with a pop. The 21-year-old South Korean never heard it. He was born deaf.
The tour’s first deaf professional player said he doesn’t want to be defined by the disability that he has overcome well enough to play at the sport’s highest level.
His first appearance in a top-level tournament will last at least until the second round. Lee beat Henri Laaksonen 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the first round of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open, earning a matchup with No. 3 seed Hubert Hurkacz.
Strycova falls to Pera in Bronx Open
Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova was knocked out of the Bronx Open with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 loss to Bernarda Pera.
Strycova was the No. 3 seed, but the 33-year-old Czech, the oldest player in the field, was handled easily by the American wild card entrant over the final two sets.
In the quarterfinals, Pera will play No. 5 Katerina Siniakova, who had rolled to a 6-0, 3-0 lead over Anastasia Potapova before the Russian qualifier retired.
- American teenager
Amanda Anisimova
- withdrew from the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin. Anisimova is ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.
STATE GOLF
CCV wins VSGA Women’s State Team Matches
A six-member Country Club of Virginia team, seeded second in the championship flight after Sunday’s qualifying round, defeated top-seeded Mount Vernon 30-24 to win the 73rd VSGA Women’s State Team Team Matches at Williamsburg Golf Club. Mount Vernon, which has won 14 titles, was trying to win three straight crowns for the third time. CCV, which faced Mount Vernon in the final for the sixth straight year, earned its 14th title.
SOCCER
St. Louis added to MLS for 2022 season
Led by members of the founding family of car rental giant Enterprise in an ownership group, St. Louis was awarded a Major League Soccer franchise and will become the league’s 28th club when it begins play in the 2022 season. A new soccer stadium will be the centerpiece of a project in the city’s Downtown West district.
Kickers’ Jackson given league salute
USL League One said Richmond Kickers forward Daniel Jackson has been named to its team of the week. This marks the second time this season that Jackson has been chosen for the honor. Jackson scored both goals in the Kickers’ 2-2 draw with Toronto FC II.
- An environmental analysis shows the proposed site for
David Beckham
- ’s Major League Soccer stadium in Miami is far more toxic than previously expected. The Miami Herald reported the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit, and surface-level soil samples containing hazardous debris. The consultant’s report said almost the entire site near Miami International Airport is contaminated by ash from a municipal incinerator shut down long ago.
- A judge in Los Angeles has set a May 5 trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team against U.S. Soccer. Mediation talks broke down less than a week ago.
ELSEWHERE
Russ Conway
- , a hockey writer who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1992 for his stories about corruption in the NHL Players Association that helped bring down union head
Alan Eagleson
- , has died in Lawrence, Mass. He was 70.
