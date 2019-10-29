PRO BASKETBALL
Former Squires coach Al Bianchi dies at 87
Al Bianchi, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was later an NBA coach and executive and coach of the Virginia Squires in the American Basketball Association, has died. He was 87.
The New York Knicks said Mr. Bianchi died in Arizona of natural causes. He was the team’s general manager from 1987 to 1991, signing future All-Star John Starks.
Mr. Bianchi was an original member of the 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57 and remaining with the team following its move to Philadelphia.
He spent two seasons as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics before moving over to the ABA, where he was the coach of the year in 1970-71 with the Squires. Mr. Bianchi also had two stints as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and one season with Chicago.
TENNIS
Top-ranked Barty falls to Bertens
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was upset by late substitute Kiki Bertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals on Tuesday in Shenzhen, China.
Bertens arrived at the elite tournament as an alternate, and has suddenly jumped into title contention with the other seven players in the draw. She took the place of Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the finals on Tuesday with a right shoulder injury ahead of her second round-robin match.
The second singles of the day went in Belinda Bencic‘s favor when she outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
The Bencic win means all four players in the Red Group are still in contention for semifinals action. The standings have Bencic and Barty at 1-1, Kvitova at 0-2, and Bertens at 1-0 going into the last round-robin matches. On Thursday, Barty will play Kvitova, and Bertens will meet Bencic.
With little notice she’d be playing, Bertens earned her first career victory over Barty in five matches.
NHL
Colorado captain out indefinitely
The Colorado Avalanche said captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.
Colorado’s top line already is missing forward Mikko Rantanen after he suffered a lower-body injury last week. Landeskog has three goals and four assists this season for an Avalanche team that’s currently leading the Central Division.
- The Nashville Predators finally have their captain
Roman Josi
- signed to a long-term deal, and general manager
David Poile
- is so confident in the defenseman’s future he included a rare no movement clause in the eight-year, $72.4 million deal. Poile said the negotiations, which made Josi the team’s highest-paid player with an annual average value of $9.05 million, were crucial in helping the Predators lock up their core players. The deal runs through 2027-28.
GOLF
Love joining CBS as analyst
Peter Kostis and Gary McCord are out at CBS Sports. Davis Love III is in.
Sean McManus, the chairman at CBS Sports, said Tuesday that Love is joining the network as a golf analyst next year. He makes his debut at Torrey Pines in January for the Farmers Insurance Open. McManus described the former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain as “the perfect fit for CBS.”
Love is playing in the Bermuda Championship this week, and he plans to play the remaining two PGA Tour events this year in Mexico and his home at Sea Island.
BASEBALL
Former Rangers president dies at 80
Mike Stone, the former Texas Rangers president who later served as commissioner of the independent baseball Northern League, has died. He was 80.
The Rangers said Tuesday that Mr. Stone died Friday at his home in Ajijic, Mexico.
Mr. Stone was president of the Rangers from 1983 to 1990 and was instrumental in the team signing Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan as a free agent before the 1989 season.
- The Minnesota Twins claimed right-handed pitcher
Matt Wisler
- off waivers from Seattle. Wisler appeared in a combined 44 games this season for San Diego and Seattle, making eight starts for the Mariners. He had 16 walks and 63 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings, with a 5.61 ERA. Wisler, 27, will join his fifth major league team in three seasons. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Padres in 2011.
ELSEWHERE
James Hinchcliffe
- has been released from the new Arrow McLaren SP Racing team, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, despite repeated public assurances that the popular Canadian was not leaving the organization once McLaren came aboard. Hinchcliffe learned Sunday he was being replaced by 2018 Indy Lights Champion
Pato O’Ward
- and said his farewells at the team shop Monday, the two people said. Hinchcliffe has six wins in nine IndyCar seasons.
- The NCAA has launched an investigation into the basketball program at No 12 Seton Hall. Seton Hall didn’t say what the NCAA enforcement staff was investigating, but it was working with the ruling body for college sports.
- South Carolina starting tailback
Rico Dowdle
- will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a sprained right knee. Gamecocks coach
Will Muschamp
- said Dowdle won’t play Saturday against Vanderbilt after missing last week’s 41-21 loss at Tennessee. Dowdle, a senior, was hurt on the first snap against Florida on Oct. 19.
- Maxfield has been scratched from the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile because of an unspecified issue with his right front leg. Trainer
Brendan Walsh
- and
Jimmy Bell
- , president of Godolphin USA, say they noticed the 2-year-old colt wasn’t himself when he went to train at Santa Anita on Tuesday. Bell said it could be something as simple as a bruised foot. Maxfield was the 3-1 third choice for the 1 1/16-mile Juvenile, the highlight of Friday’s card at the two-day world championships.
