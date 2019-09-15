COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Stanford coach John Ralston dies
John Ralston, who coached Stanford to two Rose Bowl victories and spent five seasons leading the Denver Broncos, has died in Sunnyvale, Calif. He was 92.
San Jose State, where Mr. Ralston finished his coaching career and later worked as special assistant to the athletics director, said Sunday that Mr. Ralston died Saturday.
Mr. Ralston became a college head coach at Utah State in 1959. The former Cal player was hired to coach rival Stanford in 1963. Mr. Ralston’s Stanford teams won consecutive Pac-8 championships and the Rose Bowl following the 1970 and 1971 regular seasons. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.
Mr. Ralston left college for the NFL in 1972. With Denver, he had a 34-33-3. He later coached the Oakland Invaders of the United States Football League from 1983 to 1984 and at San Jose State from 1993 to 1996.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
Spain beats Argentina to win World Cup
Marc Gasol looked to the sky as confetti fell, some sticking to his massive shoulders, and then cradled and kissed the giant golden chalice that goes to the World Cup champions.
He’s getting good at hoisting trophies.
Gasol got to bask in a championship celebration for the second time in three months — and this time, he did it for his country. Tournament MVP Ricky Rubio scored 20 points, Sergio Llull added 15 and Spain won the World Cup for the second time by topping Argentina 95-75 on Sunday in Beijing.
Gasol scored 14 for the winners, who never trailed and added this crown to the one it claimed in 2006. And for him, 2019 will go down as a year the likes of which few others have enjoyed.
The Toronto Raptors center becomes the second player to win an NBA title and a FIBA world gold medal in the same year, joining Lamar Odom — who did it for the Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball in 2010. Gasol also became the 19th to win either an NBA or WNBA crown along with a gold medal, either of the Olympic or World Cup variety, in the same year.
The first 18 all did it for the U.S.
Gabriel Deck scored 24 points for Argentina (8-1).
France claimed another bronze medal in the World Cup to go with one it won in 2014. France defeated Australia 67-59 on Sunday to take the third-place game.
Nando De Colo scored 19 to lead France. Joe Ingles had 17 for Australia.
AUTO RACING
Modified great dies in plane crash
Modified stock car great Michael Stefanik was killed in a single-engine plane crash in Sterling, Conn. He was 61. State police said the crash happened Sunday afternoonnear the Rhode Island state line.
They say the single-engine, single-seat Aerolite 103 took off from the Riconn Airport in Coventry, R.I., and had been turning back toward the airfield when it crashed into a wooded area near the airport.
Mr. Stefanik won nine NASCAR series championships to tie Hall of Famer Richie Evans for the record, topping the Whelen Modified Tour seven times and Busch North Series twice. He also raced in what are now called the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series, taking rookie of the year honors at age 41 in the truck series in 1999.
Beckman beats Force in Funny Car final
Jack Beckman raced to his first Funny Car victory of the season Sunday, beating 70-year-old John Force in the Countdown-opening Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals in Mohnton, Pa., to take the points lead.
Beckman had a 3.958-second pass at 330.07 against Force at Maple Grove Raceway two weeks after losing to him in the U.S. Nationals for his fourth runner-up finish of the season.
Richie Crampton won in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
WNBA
Vegas, Los Angeles earn playoff wins
Dearica Hamby hit a shot from a few steps inside halfcourt with 5 seconds left to lift Las Vegas to a 93-92 win over the visiting Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
Las Vegas will play Washington in the best-of-five semifinals that begin Tuesday.
In Los Angeles, Chelsea Gray had 21 points and eight assists, Candace Parker added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Sparks beat Seattle to eliminate the defending-champion Storm.
No. 3 seed Los Angeles advance to play second-seeded Connecticut, which earned a double-bye to the semifinals. The series begins Tuesday in Connecticut.
ELSEWHERE
Pliskova beats Martic in final
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame rain delays and an early deficit to beat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Zhengzhou (China) Open.
- An own goal put D.C. United up in the 25th minute and the team held on for a 1-0 road victory over the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer game. It was United’s second straight win.
Primoz Roglic
- of Slovenia claimed one of cycling’s biggest prizes, winning the three-week Spanish Vuelta in Madrid. Roglic wore the red leader’s jersey for the final 11 days, finishing more than two minutes ahead of world champion and former winner
Alejandro Valverde
- . It was his first Grand Tour win after the 29-year-old was fourth in the 2018 Tour de France and third in the Giro d’Italia in June. Another Slovenian,
Tadej Pogacar
- , completed the podium after a breakout race for the 20-year-old rider that included three stage wins.
- Defenseman
Charlie McAvoy
- signed a $14.7 million, three-year deal with the Boston Bruins, the defending NHL Eastern Conference champions. McAvoy had seven goals and 21 assists in 54 regular-season games last year.
