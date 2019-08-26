COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Tech QB Jackson to start for Terps
Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson will be Maryland’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s opener against Howard.
First-year coach Michael Locksley made the announcement Monday, saying Jackson won the job after “an extremely tight camp battle” with Tyrrell Pigrome.
Jackson earned his undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech before transferring to Maryland in May. The junior started all 13 games for the Hokies in 2017 as a redshirt freshman and started the first three games last year before sustaining a season-ending leg injury.
Two years ago, Jackson led all Power Five freshman with 2,991 yards passing and ranked second with 20 touchdown passes. He also ran for 324 yards and six scores.
Tennessee suspends CB Johnson
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt suspended Bryce Thompson indefinitely following the cornerback’s arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, issued a statement about student safety and now is letting the legal process play out.
Thompson was arrested Saturday night after his girlfriend told police they began arguing when she found another woman’s false eyelashes in the player’s room. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 3.
Pruitt said in his statement that “we hold our students to a high standard” and that “the safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee.”
Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling he would “shoot up the school.” An additional witness told police he also heard a man yelling about plans to “shoot up the school” but said he couldn’t see who was saying that because his view was blocked.
Police say Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats.
The woman told police she couldn’t remember the “entirety of what had occurred” during the argument because it was a “stressful, volatile situation.
BASKETBALL
Badocchi leaving UVA
Sophomore forward Francesco Badocchi will leave the basketball program at Virginia due to personal reasons, coach Tony Bennett announced Monday. Badocchi will continue to take classes at UVA toward his undergraduate degree.
Badocchi appeared in 11 games for the Cavaliers last year.
U.S. beats Canada in exhibition
After losing for the first time in nearly 13 years two days earlier, the United States rebounded to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday.
On Saturday, Australia stunned the U.S. 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans’ 78-game winning streak.
The U.S. is missing top NBA players such as LeBron James, James Harden, Paul George and Stephen Curry. It was a dour scoring game Monday after the exciting Saturday result in Melbourne, with both teams committing numerous turnovers Monday.
Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Americans, who out-rebounded Canada 55-37. Donovan Mitchell added 12 points and four assists; Kemba Walker scored 12 points and Myles Turner finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Kyle Wiltjer had 21 points for Canada, while Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch — Canada’s lone NBA player in the game — had 13 points and six rebounds.
- The Nets have signed guard
Caris LeVert
- to a contract extension after his remarkable recovery from injury last season.
The 2016 first-round pick was averaging a team-best 18.4 points in his first 13 games before sustaining a dislocated right foot, a gruesome-looking injury that had players in prayer as he was taken off the court on a stretcher.
But it was quickly determined that he wouldn’t need surgery and would be able to return during the season, which he did after missing about three months. He helped the Nets make the playoffs, where he averaged 21 points in a first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
GOLF
Richmond’s Will co-leader at LPGA event
Richmond resident Maggie Will is tied for first in the senior division through the first round of play at the LPGA Teaching & Club Professionals National Championships. The tournament is being held at Pinehurst No. 8 in Pinehurst, N.C.
Will shot an even-par 72, to match Jamie Fischer (Lake Forest, Ill.) and Lisa Grimes (Alexandria, Minn.).
Will is coming off a win in the Middle Atlantic PGA Women’s Championship on Aug. 7 at the Country Club of Virginia (James River Course). She will continue play in Pinehurst on Tuesday and Wednesday.
NHL
Mattheos to miss camp while fighting cancer
Hurricanes prospect Stelio Mattheos will miss training camp while he fights testicular cancer.
General manager Don Waddell said Monday that the 20-year-old forward is expected to return to full health and will resume training for the upcoming season once he completes treatment and is cleared by doctors.
Mattheos was diagnosed in June, two days after helping Carolina’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte win a championship. He had surgery to remove one testicle and has completed multiple courses of chemotherapy during the past two months.
Carolina drafted Mattheos in the third round in 2017 and he joined Charlotte late in the regular season before playing in 14 playoff games.
- Winnipeg has signed veteran
Gabriel Bourque
- to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 in the NHL.
The 28-year-old forward played for Colorado last season. He had two goals and six assists in 55 regular-season games and a goal in 12 playoff games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.