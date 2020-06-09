SOCCER
Spirit sign former
UVA standout McCool
The Washington Spirit have signed forward Meghan McCool, a former Virginia standout, to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.
McCool played four years at Virginia, playing in 88 games as a Cavalier and starting 46. She netted 27 career goals, including 15 in her senior season (tied for most in the ACC).
She was named a third-team All-American, first-team all-ACC and first-team all-region. She served as team captain in 2019, leading the Cavaliers to a 17-2-3 record and an appearance in the ACC finals.
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutierrez had surgery Tuesday to repair a cartilage defect in his knee and will miss the remainder of a Major League Soccer season scheduled to restart next month with a tournament in Orlando, Fla. The 29-year-old Chilean led the club with 12 goals last season
- .
OLYMPICS
U.S. panel sets up group to relax protest rules
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is creating an athlete group that will look into loosening restrictions on protests at the games.
CEO Sarah Hirshland tweeted the plans for a new group, which is being formed in response to George Floyd’s death last month and the worldwide protests that followed.
The USOPC has consistently cited the IOC’s Rule 50, which bans inside-the-lines protests at the Olympics, as a reason for its own position barring such protests. The IOC reiterated its support of the rule earlier this year and has not given any indication about changing it.
The tennis rankings that come out after the 2021 French Open will be used to determine who qualifies for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. The International Tennis Federation said its eligibility rules will be the same as originally set up for Tokyo, with requirements related to minimum participation in Fed Cup or Davis Cup — and an appeals process for players who do not meet those standards.
PRO FOOTBALL
Former Jets lineman dies at 81
Paul “Rocky” Rochester, a defensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969, has died. He was 81.
The team announced Mr. Rochester’s death on its website Tuesday, saying it happened last weekend but did not provide additional details.
Mr. Rochester began his pro football career with the Dallas Texans in 1960, and played three-plus seasons with the AFL team that would become the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after being released during the 1963 season, Mr. Rochester was signed by the Jets and became their starting left defensive tackle.
He played 6½ seasons for New York and capped his playing career by helping the Jets win the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova’s Bey to stay in draft
Villanova forward Saddiq Bey said Tuesday that he will give up his last two years of eligibility with the Wildcats and remain in the 2020 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-8 Bey, who won the 2020 Julius Erving Award as the nation’s best small forward, filed for early entry into the draft in April. Since then, the pandemic has created much uncertainty on when the draft would be held, which affects the NBA combine and predraft workouts.
The NBA has rescheduled the draft for Oct. 15, with the lottery taking place on Aug. 25.
A South Carolina university has a new coach for its women’s program. USC Upstate has named Becky Burke to replace Tammy George, who was head coach for 15 years. She resigned in May as the program’s all-time winningest coach, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported. Burke was head coach of Division II, the University of Charleston in West Virginia, for two years. She compiled a 48-14 record there, including their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.
NHL
Carter has core muscle repaired
Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter has undergone surgery to repair a core muscle injury.
The Kings said Carter had surgery last week. The veteran Stanley Cup winner is expected to be fully healthy for next season.
Carter was injured in a game at Winnipeg on Feb. 18, and he missed the final 10 games of the Kings’ season.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut
- is forgoing a chance to continue his NHL career by signing a two-year contract with Russia’s Chelyabinsk Traktor. Pilut had difficulty establishing a regular role during the past two years in Buffalo.
GOLF
PGA Tour to honor Floyd
The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial injustice.
In a memo to players, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said there would be a moment of silence in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge that will coincide with the 8:46 a.m. tee time. The time reflects how long — 8 minutes, 46 seconds — authorities say Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before the handcuffed black man died.
