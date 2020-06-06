GYMNASTICS
Former world champ Kurt Thomas dies at 64
Kurt Thomas, the first U.S. male gymnast to win a world championship gold medal, has died. He was 64.
Mr. Thomas’ family said he died Friday. He had a stroke May 24, caused by a tear of the basilar artery in the brain stem.
After competing in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Mr. Thomas won the floor exercise in the 1978 world championships in Strasbourg, France, for the first U.S. men’s title. In the 1979 world championships in Fort Worth, Texas, he successfully defended the floor exercise title and won the horizontal bar.
Mr. Thomas lost a chance for Olympic gold when the United States boycotted the 1980 Olympics. He then turned professional, starred in the 1985 movie “Gymkata” and worked as a television commentator.
Mr. Thomas starred at Indiana State, winning five NCAA titles and leading the Sycamores to the 1977 team crown. He won the AAU’s 1979 James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s top amateur and was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2003.
NBA
Durant won’t play for Brooklyn
Kevin Durant won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA regular season resumes or in the postseason.
“My season is over,” Durant told The Undefeated on Friday. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”
Durant ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago for Golden State in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto. He also had COVID-19 this year.
HORSE RACING
Unbeaten Charlatan will miss Derby
Undefeated Charlatan will miss the rescheduled Kentucky Derby this fall after being sidelined by a minor ankle issue.
Trainer Bob Baffert said Saturday that the colt has a filling, or swelling, in a front ankle. As a result, Charlatan will not be ready to race in time for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, but Baffert said the Preakness on Oct. 3 is a possibility.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the rescheduling of the Triple Crown series. It begins with the Belmont on June 20.
Charlatan is 3-0 in his career. He won a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 and is currently the subject of a potential medication violation. Published reports said the colt tested positive for the Class 2 medication lidocaine after the race in Arkansas. Baffert is awaiting results of a split sample test. If Charlatan is disqualified from his victory, he would lose the 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby that went to the winner.
Honor A.P. wins Santa Anita Derby
Honor A. P. won the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 3/4 lengths in Arcadia, Calif., on Saturday to move into the Kentucky Derby picture.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Honor A. P. ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.97 and paid $6.40, $2.60 and $2.20.
The West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby was run without spectators or media at Santa Anita because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Authentic returned $2.20 and $2.10, while Rushie was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.
Honor A. P. earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 because of COVID-19. That moved him into second, 2 points behind leader Tiz the Law, on the Derby leader board which determines the 20-horse field for the race.
Kameko upset the odds to beat Pinatubo to win the 2,000 Guineas in a record time on Saturday, giving jockey Oisin Murphy
- his first Classic in Newmarket, England. The time of 1 minute, 34.72 seconds surpassed the previous fastest victory by Mister Baileys in 1994 by 0.36 seconds. Pinatubo entered the race unbeaten in six juvenile starts and with the highest 2-year-old rating for 25 years. But the 5-6 prerace favorite finished third behind 15-2 shot Wichita.
- Thoroughbred racing resumed at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto after a seven-week delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s racing, with no fans in attendance, marked the first professional sports action in the Toronto area since March 10, when the Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning. A total of 11 races ran at Woodbine with 118 entries. Fairywren, ridden by
Luis Contreras
- , won the feature event, a $123,300 maiden on the turf course.
ELSEWHERE
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has decided to pay his team’s minor league players after all, saying he made a mistake. Club spokeswoman Catherine Aker
- confirmed Fisher’s plans Friday, when the San Francisco Chronicle first reported the billionaire’s intentions and quoted his apology. Fisher also is establishing a fund to help furloughed employees, Aker said.
- The University of Kansas announced late Friday it had reached a settlement with former football coach
David Beaty
- , who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging athletic department officials were trying to circumvent terms of his contract. The school agreed to pay $2.55 million to end all litigation and disputes. The two sides had been in a legal battle since shortly after Kansas fired Beaty near the end of the 2018 season. His contract called for a $3 million buyout, but the school refused to pay it after discovering potential NCAA infractions during routine end-of-season interviews with Beaty’s coaching staff. The school reported the discoveries to the NCAA and was given a Level II violation.
