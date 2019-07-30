COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Four Dukes named to preseason A-A team
Four James Madison players were recognized with the best heading into the 2019 season, as redshirt senior Rashad Robinson, redshirt junior D’Angelo Amos, junior Liam Fornadel and redshirt senior Ron’Dell Carter were named Tuesday to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team.
Robinson, a former Hermitage standout, and Amos were chosen for the first unit, while Fornadel and Carter were chosen for the second and third units, respectively. It’s the third preseason All-America award for Robinson and Amos and the second for Fornadel and Carter.
Robinson missed the 2018 season because of a foot injury, but was one of the nation’s most touted corners after his 2017 All-America campaign. Robinson was named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list and voted CAA preseason defensive player of the year a season ago. Amos was the country’s top punt returner last year, leading the FCS in punt-return touchdowns (3) and punt-return average (22.0).
- UConn coach
Randy Edsall
- said linebacker
Eli Thomas
- won’t return to football after suffering a stroke last season. The senior had been working on his rehabilitation since having a stroke last October before a weightlifting session. He had returned to the team and been named a captain in the spring, with the hopes of eventually resuming his football career. Edsall said Tuesday that Thomas has not been cleared by doctors to play again.
TENNIS
Top seed Stephens falls in Citi Open
Top-seeded Sloane Stephens was upset in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington. Rebecca Peterson beat Stephens 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday at the hard-court tournament that serves as a tune-up for the U.S. Open. Stephens was coming off a third-round loss at Wimbledon. Stephens is ranked eighth and Peterson is 70th.
In other action, eighth-seeded Monica Puig defeated Allie Kiick 6-4, 6-2. Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and got into the Citi Open as a qualifier, lost to Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-2.
NHL
Kunitz retires, will join Chicago’s front office
Chris Kunitz has retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office as a player development adviser. Kunitz, 39, will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, Ill.
Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.
- The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager
Paul Fenton
- after just one rough season, marked by the end of a six-year streak of making the playoffs and a disassembly of the once-promising core of forwards by trading
Charlie Coyle
- ,
Mikael Granlund
- and
Nino Niederreiter
- prior to the deadline. Assistant general manager
Tom Kurvers
- was named acting general manager.
SOCCER
U.S. men take issue with Cordeiro
The players’ association for the U.S. men’s national team is criticizing U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro‘s efforts to counter arguments made by the women’s team in a fight over pay.
Cordeiro sent a letter to the federation’s members Monday that said U.S. Soccer paid the World Cup champion women’s team more than the men’s team over the period from 2010 to 2018.
The letter came as the federation faces mounting public pressure over pay issues. Players for the women’s team filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging gender discrimination by U.S. Soccer in matters including compensation.
“The women’s national team players deserve equal pay and are right to pursue a legal remedy from the courts or Congress. The Federation correctly points to the different payment systems with USWNT players on contracts, but we do not believe that justifies discrediting the work they do or the real value of their profound impact on the American sports landscape,” the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association said.
PRO BASKETBALL
Gilmore signs with German team
Following the completion of his second stint at VCU this past season, Michael Gilmore is heading to Germany to begin his pro career. Gilmore, a 6-10 forward, has signed with Phoenix Hagen of the German ProA division, VCU said Tuesday. The team is located south of Dortmund, Germany.
A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Gilmore played his freshman and sophomore seasons at VCU, before transferring. He played at Florida Gulf Coast during the 2017-18 season and then rejoined the Rams as a fifth-year senior this past year. Gilmore played 7.2 minutes a game in his final season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds.
ELSEWHERE
Caster Semenya
- won’t defend her title in the 800 meters at the world championships this fall after a Swiss court overturned a temporary ruling that allowed her to run without taking testosterone-suppressing drugs to compete in international events. Semenya is locked in a court battle with the IAAF, track and field’s governing body, over rules that require her to take the drugs to counter her naturally high testosterone levels.
- Americans
Karissa Cook
- and
Jace Pardon
- won the women’s beach volleyball final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. The U.S. beat Argentina 14-21, 22-20, 15-10.
Elena Delle Donne
- scored 15 of her season-high 33 points in the third quarter, and the Washington Mystics beat the visiting Phoenix Mercury 99-93 in a WNBA game.
