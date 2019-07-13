CYCLING
French riders take stage, overall lead
As their country prepares to celebrate Bastille Day, Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot were in the mood for fireworks a day in advance at the Tour de France.
Carrying the hopes of a country that has not seen a homegrown Tour winner in 34 years, the French pair emerged as the big winners on Saturday of the leg-punishing Stage 8 in Massif Central in which Geraint Thomas crashed and lost ground in the defense of his title.
After five hours of exhaustion on the saddle across seven short but punishing climbs, Alaphilippe claimed back the yellow jersey in Saint-Etienne, while Pinot asserted himself as a strong contender for the final victory by gaining time on Thomas.
Alaphilippe abandoned his yellow jersey for just six seconds to Giulio Ciccone on Thursday at the Planche des Belles Filles ski station. He knew he had a chance to get it back on roller coaster terrain suiting his skills.
Alaphilippe finished the stage in third place, just behind Pinot.
Thomas De Gendt won the 142.9-mile trek after a long breakaway effort at the front.
Alaphilippe turned his deficit to Ciccone into a 23-second lead over the Italian, with Pinot in third place, 53 seconds off the pace.
Fifth overall and 1:12 behind Alaphilippe, Thomas crashed less than 10 miles from the end but escaped unscathed and crossed the finish line 20 seconds behind Alaphilippe and Pinot. The pile-up involved other Ineos riders and left one of his teammates’ bikes broken in two pieces.
AUTO RACING
Pagenaud takes IndyCar pole in Toronto
Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud will start from the pole for the IndyCar race through the streets of Toronto.
Pagenaud has been on a tear around Exhibition Place all weekend as Team Penske Chevrolet has been consistently fast and paced Saturday morning’s final practice before qualifying. Then he took pole, edging reigning series champion Scott Dixon for the top starting spot in Sunday’s race.
Dixon teammate Felix Rosenqvist qualified third for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Bottas beats Hamilton for F1 pole
By only six milliseconds — 0.006 — Lewis Hamilton was left in an unusual position on Saturday: missing out on pole for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England.
Hamilton was edged by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and will not start from the front of the grid at the British GP for the first time since 2014.
Hamilton is trying to win the race for a record sixth time.
Behind the Mercedes duo on the grid on Sunday will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who qualified third, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
NFL
Kansas man charged in shooting of players
An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April attack that wounded New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates, Dwane Simmons.
Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged Friday in Topeka, Kan., with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery in the April 28 attack, the Shawnee County district attorney’s office said.
Mendez is being held on a $1 million bond. His case doesn’t appear yet in online court records, and his attorney, Victoria Chundak-Gallaway, in an unrelated criminal case didn’t immediately reply to a phone message left Saturday at her office.
The two Washburn defensive backs were outside of an off-campus house party hours after the Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the draft when someone opened fire from a vehicle, killing Simmons and wounding Ballentine, who has since recovered.
- Miami Dolphins assistant coach
- Jim Caldwell
- will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says “require my full attention.” Caldwell was hired in February to be the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Chinese sweep three diving events
Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan won the men’s 3-meter springboard synchro to complete a Chinese sweep of all three diving events on the opening day of the world championship in Gwangju, South Korea.
Xie and Cao finished with 439.74 points, well ahead of the second-place pair of Jack Laugher of Britain, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion, and his new partner Daniel Goodfellow, who had 415.02. Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Yahel Castillo Huerta of Mexico took the bronze with 413.94.
The results gave China, Britain and Mexico guaranteed spots in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics next year.
Earlier, favorites Lian Junjie and Si Yajie of China easily won gold in the 10-meter platform mixed synchro and Chen Yiwen won the women’s 1-meter springboard, a non-Olympic event, with a total of 285.45 points.
The 1-meter springboard silver went to American Sarah Bacon with 262.00 and the bronze was earned by Suji Kim of South Korea with 257.20.
Meanwhile, Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary won the men’s 5-kilometer open water swimming event. Rasovszky finished in a time of 53 minutes, 22:10 seconds.
WNBA
Storm eyeing abuse allegations against Howard
The Seattle Storm said they are looking into allegations on social media that Natasha Howard physically threatened and abused her wife.
Howard’s wife posted a one-minute, expletive-filled video on Twitter from March on Saturday in which she yelled at Howard about being threatened by the Storm forward. She also posted screen shots of conversations she had with Howard’s agent and the team’s general manager.
Howard is averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds this season.
