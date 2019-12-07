COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Sources say FSU set to name Norvell coach Two sources with knowledge of the decision said Saturday that Memphis coach Mike Norvell will be introduced Sunday as Florida State’s coach. Norvell won the American Athletic Conference title in his third try with Memphis on Saturday with a 29-24 victory over No. 21 Cincinnati. Florida State said Saturday night the new coach will be introduced Sunday at a news conference in Tallahassee before a men’s basketball game against Clemson. That coach will be Norvell, two sources said.
Kiffin moving from FAU to Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin is headed to Ole Miss. Kiffin and the Rebels made the announcement Saturday after Florida Atlantic defeated UAB in the Conference USA championship game, the Owls’ second league title in his three seasons.
Kiffin went 26-13 in his three seasons at Florida Atlantic and is 61-34 in parts of eight seasons as a college head coach at Tennessee, USC and FAU.
Kiffin takes over an Ole Miss program that hasn’t produced a winning season since going 10-3 in 2015. The Rebels went 4-8 this season.
Kiffin replaces Matt Luke, an Ole Miss alumnus who was fired after going 15-21 in three seasons.
- Penn State coach
James Franklin
- agreed to a new six-year contract with the school that runs through 2025, adding three years on to his previous deal. Financial terms were not released. Since taking over in 2014, Franklin is 55-23, including 40-11 and three double-digit victory seasons in the last four years. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this season.
BOXING
Joshua reclaims heavyweight crowns
Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East.
Joshua won a unanimous verdict, with two judges giving the fight to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109.
Joshua won back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.
NFL
Panthers sign Thompson to four-year deal
The Carolina Panthers signed Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2023 season.
Thompson began his career in Thomas Davis‘ shadow but has since emerged as a reliable starter.
The five-year NFL veteran is averaging more than eight tackles a game.
- New York Jets running back
Le’Veon Bell
- was ruled out for New York’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of an illness. Bell was listed Friday as questionable for the game after being sent home to rest. The team said Saturday that Bell would not play. With Bell sidelined,
Bilal Powell
- and
TyMontgomery
- are expected to assume most of the carries for the Jets.
- The New England Patriots re-signed kicker
Nick Folk
- a week after releasing him following an emergency appendectomy.
Kai Forbath
- was signed to replace him but was released Monday after he missed an extra point attempt in the Patriots’ loss to Houston.
- The NFL confirmed the Detroit Lions have been fined $75,000 for violating the league’s injury reporting policy. Coach
Matt Patricia
- also was fined $25,000 and general manager
Bob Quinn
- received a $10,000 penalty. The fines were levied for failing to properly update the game status of quarterback
Matthew Stafford
- prior to the Nov. 10 contest against the Chicago Bears in Chicago.
- Atlanta Falcons punter
Matt Bosher
- is done for the season after re-injuring his right groin. Bosher was activated from injured reserve on Monday and expected to play for the first time since Week 4 when the Falcons (3-9) host the Carolina Panthers (5-7). But he returned to the injury report at the end of the week. The team said
Ryan Allen
- had been re-signed to handle the punting duties.
ELSEWHERE
Stenson wins Hero World Challenge by one
Henrik Stenson delivered the biggest shot on a back nine filled with them, a 5-wood within inches on the 15th hole for eagle that carried him to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.
Tournament host Tiger Woods was among five players who had a chance to win on the back nine, four of them with at least a share of the lead at some point at Albany Golf Club.
Woods fell out with a chip that didn’t make it up the slope on the 14th hole, and he had to scramble for bogey. Justin Thomas’ pair of 12-foot birdie putts burned the edge.
- Slalom ace
Mikaela Shriffrin
- , the American three-time overall World Cup champion, finished runner-up to
Nicole Schmidhofer
- of Austria in a downhill race in Lake Louise, Alberta. Schmidhofer cruised through the course in 1 minute, 49.92 seconds to edge Shiffrin by 0.13 seconds.
- The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever
Trevor Rosenthal
- to a $2 million minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training and up to $2.25 million in bonuses if he makes the major league roster. .
Jakub Vrana
- scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes into the third period in the visiting Washington Capitals’ 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Travis Boyd
- and
Evgeny Kuznetsov
- also scored for Washington, which won its sixth consecutive game.
- Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager
Cheryl Reeve
- signed a multiyear contract extension. The Lynx did not give specific terms. Reeve has guided the Lynx to four WNBA titles in 10 seasons.
- American figure skater
Nathan Chen
- won the Grand Prix Finals for the third season in a row in Turin, Italy, beating Olympic gold medalist
Yuzuru Hanyu
- by a 44-point margin.
