COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gamecocks’ Harris wins Staley Award
South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris won the Dawn Staley Award on Friday.
Harris became the second Gamecock, joining Tiffany Mitchell in 2013, to win in the eight seasons of the award. The award, named after the South Carolina coach and former Virginia star, goes to the player in women’s basketball who best displays the qualities Staley demonstrated during her playing career.
Harris, a 5-foot-10 senior, had her career-best scoring average at 12 points in leading South Carolina to a 32-1 record and a No. 1 finish in The Associated Press rankings.
Harris also became the first player in South Carolina women’s program history to finish with 700 or more assists in her career.
Loyola Marymount names Johnson coach
Loyola Marymount hired Stan Johnson as its men’s coach. Johnson spent the past five years at Marquette, most recently as associate coach. The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA tournament in 2017 and 2019.
North Florida and men’s coach Matthew Driscoll
- agreed to a three-year contract extension through May 2025. His current deal ends in May 2022.
- UAB hired former Mississippi coach
Andy Kennedy
- to lead its men’s program, giving him a six-year contract. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels’ winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB program history. He spent the past two years as a commentator for ESPN and the SEC Network.
- Georgia freshman
Anthony Edwards
- will enter the NBA draft. Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation’s freshmen with his average of 19.1 points.
Steve Smiley has been promoted to men’s coach at Northern Colorado, replacing Jeff Lindor,
- who took over at the University of Wyoming.
BASEBALL
Judge has dealt with partially collapsed lung
TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge is healing as baseball is paused during the national emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Yankees slugger went through with scheduled tests on Friday morning and revealed that aside from a stress fracture in his first right rib, he had been dealing with a partially collapsed lung.
“It’s a pneumothorax, basically this little thing on the lung, that we were having a little issue with,” Judge said Friday as he left George M. Steinbrenner Field. “But that was all healed up and good to go.”
A pneumothorax “occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall. This air pushes on the outside of your lung and makes it collapse,” according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.
HOCKEY
Czech great Vladimir Zabrodsky dies
Vladimir Zabrodsky, one of the best Czech hockey players in history has died. He was 97.
The Czech Hockey Association said Mr. Zabrodsky died on Friday in Sweden where he lived since 1965 when he emigrated from then-communist Czechoslovakia. No details on the cause of death were given.
The prolific center led Czechoslovakia to silver at the 1948 Winter Olympic Games at St. Moritz, Switzerland. He also captained Czechoslovakia to its first title at the 1947 world championship and to another gold at the world tournament in 1949.
ELSEWHERE
Borislav Stankovic
- , the former longtime International Basketball Federation secretary general responsible for bringing NBA players to the Olympics, has died, the governing body said. He was 94. Mr. Stankovic led FIBA from 1976 to 2002 and was a member of the International Olympic Committee. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., in 1991.
