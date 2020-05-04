NFL
Games in London, Mexico City reset for U.S.
The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. All five regular-season games will be played at the stadiums of the host teams.
Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London and two at Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
Opponents had not been announced.
The NFL has staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.
- Linebacker
Jake Ryan
- signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who hope he can return to form after playing in only two games over the last two seasons. Ryan tore his ACL in training camp with Green Bay in 2018 and missed the season. He signed a two-year contract with Jacksonville last year but was hindered by knee problems and played in only two games, both on special teams.
- The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver
Ted Ginn Jr.
- to a one-year contract. A 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season.
CORONAVIRUS
Leagues to celebrate health care workers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd are among the athletes participating in a project to recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Real Heroes Project” is a collaboration involving 15 leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer.
Beginning Monday, participating athletes will share a personal thank-you message on social media using #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the public service announcements and personal tributes, athletes will cover their own name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of the health care worker they are honoring.
Golf to return to TV with charity match
Live golf returns to television in just under two weeks with a $3 million charity skins match for COVID-19 relief that includes Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and the broadcast debut of the Seminole Golf Club.
McIlroy and Johnson, both major champions who have reached No. 1 in the world, will face Oklahoma State alumni Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in an event billed as the “TaylorMade Driving Relief.”
UnitedHealth Group Inc. is backing the $3 million donation. McIlroy and Johnson are playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation.
Official golf is not expected to return until June 11-14 at Colonial in Texas, although the tour is still trying to work out details on essential personnel and testing that would be required.
- The governing bodies of tennis plan to announce as soon as this week they are launching a fund of more than $6 million aimed at lessening the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic for about 800 singles and doubles players. According to an email obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, the WTA and ATP professional tours, the groups that run the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation are expected to establish eligibility rules that will factor in the players’ rankings and past prize money earnings. If $6 million were evenly distributed to 800 players, each would get $7,500.
- The postponed-World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, the governing body of world swimming said. The date was moved back a year after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 until 2021. The swimming championships had been schedule for July 16-Aug. 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics dates.
- Monmouth Park plans to start its delayed thoroughbred season on July 3. The track near the New Jersey shore announced a trimmed-down stakes schedule Monday. The meet will run 37 days and feature 35 stakes worth more than $5 million. The highlight is the $1 million TVG.com Haskell on July 18. The track originally planned to open last weekend but that was postponed because of the pandemic.
- The Big Ten Conference announced the formation of its Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet and that all athletes, coaches and full-time staff members of athletic departments and the conference office will receive free access to a popular mental fitness app. The cabinet is made up of 31 individuals representing the 14 conference schools and affiliate members Johns Hopkins (women’s and men’s lacrosse) and Notre Dame (men’s hockey). The Big Ten also said it will extend the suspension of organized team activities through June 1 and re-evaluate then.
ELSEWHERE
- Los Angeles Clippers owner
Steve Ballmer
- completed his purchase of The Forum from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. for $400 million. The current management team will remain in place and report to
Gillian Zucker
- , president of business operations for the Clippers.
- The women’s basketball committee will start using the NCAA Evaluation Tool instead of RPI to help evaluate teams for the tournament starting with the upcoming season. The Division I men’s basketball committee has been using NET since the 2018-19 season.
- The San Jose Sharks signed goalie
Alexei Melnichuk
- of Russia and forward
Fredrik Handemark
- of Sweden, two free agents who might have a chance to contribute at the NHL level next season. Melnichuk’s two-year contract has an average annual value of $925,000, and Handemark’s one year deal is worth $792,500, according to a source.
- Women’s flag football will become a varsity sport for NAIA schools by next year. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics secured a two-year partnership with the NFL and its NFL FLAG arm, and Reigning Champs Experiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.