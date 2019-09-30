COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gators get six players back to face Tigers
No. 10 Florida will be close to full strength, especially on defense, for its biggest game of the season.
Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that six injured players — including speedy cornerback CJ Henderson and disruptive defensive end Jabari Zuniga — will be back against seventh-ranked Auburn in the Swamp.
It’s a top-10 matchup involving two of the Southeastern Conference’s five undefeated teams, and the Gators will have two of their top players back on the field for it.
Henderson missed the last three games after spraining his left ankle against Tennessee-Martin in early September. Zuniga tweaked his left ankle the following week at Kentucky and missed two games.
Safety Shawn Davis, linebacker Ventrell Miller, receiver Freddie Swain and safety Jeawon Taylor — each of them has started at least one game this season — also will return after missing last week’s game against lower-division Towson.
- The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) got a double dose of bad news Monday. Starting quarterback
Elijah Sindelar
- will miss multiple weeks with a broken left collarbone and All-America receiver
Rondale Moore
- will sit out Saturday at No. 12 Penn State with a left leg injury. Moore’s prognosis was uncertain. Sindelar again will be replaced by redshirt freshman
Jack Plummer,
- who made his college debut in Week 3 when Sindelar was out with a concussion.
- California will be without starting quarterback
Chase Garbers i
- ndefinitely because of an apparent shoulder injury he suffered in Friday’s loss to Arizona State. Coach
Justin Wilcox
- declined on Monday to say what the nature or severity of Garbers injury is, saying only that it is an upper-body injury.
Devon Modster
- , who struggled in the second half after replacing Garbers, will start Saturday against at No. 13 Oregon.
- TENNIS
Venus Williams, Halep ousted in Beijing
Former top-ranked players Venus Williams and Simona Halep both lost in the second round of the China Open in Beijing.
Williams lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic, who saved 2 match points in the final set to outlast the seven-time Grand Slam champion despite making 40 unforced errors.
Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, lost 6-2, 6-3 to unseeded Ekaterina Alexandrovam, who earned just her second career win against a top-10 opponent.
TRACK AND FIELD
Warholm keeps 400-meter hurdles title
Karsten Warholm remains the man to beat in the 400-meter hurdles ahead of next year’s Olympics after defending his world track championship title Monday, while Qatar celebrated the host nation’s first medal in Doha.
The Norwegian hurdler donned a Viking-style horned helmet — accessorized with an Arab man’s headband — to celebrate winning in 47.42 seconds. He had briefly looked capable of challenging Kevin Young’s 27-year-old world record but faded on the final turn.
Abderrahman Samba delighted the Qataris in the sparse crowd with a bronze behind Rai Benjamin of the United States.
In the women’s 3,000 steeplechase, Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech won with Emma Coburn second for the U.S.
- Track coach
Alberto Salazar
- , who trained four-time Olympic champion
MoFarah
- and a number of other top runners, has been given a four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. USADA said that Salazar and
Jeffrey Brown
- were receiving four-year bans for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while working at the Nike Oregon Project, where they trained top runners.
WNBA
Sun want more shots from Jones
The Connecticut Sun are game-planning to get Jonquel Jones more involved in the WNBA Finals after their versatile 6-foot-6 center took just eight shots in the opener.
Jones, who led the team in scoring and rebounding during the regular season, will try to get more in the flow Tuesday night in Game 2.
“I don’t know how many shots I had, but it didn’t feel like it was too many,” said Jones, who averaged 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds during the regular season and was 5 for 8 from the field in Game 1.
Jones was the only member of the Sun’s starting five not to take double-digit field goal attempts.
NBA
Warriors’ Cauley-Stein out for training camp
New Golden State big man Willie Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for training camp with a left foot injury, while Klay Thompson is making progress from a July 2 surgery for a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
General manager Bob Myers said Cauley-Stein strained his foot last week while scrimmaging. Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings.
YOUTH SOFTBALL
Prince George to host 2021 Dixie World Series
The board of directors for Dixie Softball has voted to award Prince George County the 2021 Dixie Softball World Series for the Darlings division (7-8 years old) and Angels X-play division (9-10 years old).
The 2021 series will host teams from 11 states across the South and, as the host, Prince George will be allowed to enter a team in both divisions.
The last time a Dixie Softball World Series was held in Virginia was in Powhatan in 2012 for the Debs (16-18 years old) and Belles (13-15 years old) divisions.
ELSEWHERE
- N.C. State suspended forward
DJ Funderburk
- indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team policy. The redshirt junior averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55% off the bench last season.
