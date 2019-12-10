BASEBALL
Gomes, Kendrick re-signed by Nats
Doing their best to keep as much of their World Series roster intact as possible, the Washington Nationals said Tuesday they re-signed catcher Yan Gomes and infielder Howie Kendrick, a day after bringing back Stephen Strasburg for $245 million.
Gomes agreed to a $10 million, two-year deal, while Kendrick will earn $6.5 million next season under a contract that includes a mutual option for 2021.
Gomes, 32, split catching duties in 2019 with Kurt Suzuki and hit .223 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in his first season in Washington.
Kendrick, 36, batted .344 with 17 home runs and 62 RBIs during the regular season, then was a major reason the Nationals won the franchise’s first championship. He is expected to spend time at first base and second base next season.
Phils, Gregorius reach one-year deal
It might wind up being only a short stop for Didi Gregorius, but the Philadelphia Phillies have found their shortstop for 2020. Gregorius and the Phillies agreed to terms on a one-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth $14 million, which would fit within the Phillies’ payroll while also keeping them below the $208 million luxury-tax threshold.
By landing Gregorius, the Phillies addressed what general manager Matt Klentak described as their “main focus” during this week’s meetings. They also reunited Gregorius with manager Joe Girardi, who was a supporter of the free agent shortstop from their days together with the New York Yankees.
Gregorius, who turns 30 in February, batted .238 with 16 homers and a .718 on-base plus slugging percentage last season. But he was coming back from reconstructive elbow surgery, and the Phillies are betting that his production will rise.
The San Francisco Giants bolstered their infield by acquiring Zack Cozart and prospect Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash. Wilson was the Angels’ first-round draft pick this year at No. 15 overall. The middle infielder batted .275 in rookie ball. San Francisco also signed right-hander Kevin Gausman
- to a $9 million, one-year contract.
- Left-hander
Alex Claudio
- agreed to a $1.75 million contract with Milwaukee on Monday night, a week after the Brewers allowed him to become a free agent.
- The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play each other in April in the major leagues’ first regular-season games in Mexico City. The commissioner’s office said the two games on April 18 and 19 will be at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, a 20,000-capacity ballpark that opened last March. Arizona will be the home team for both games, which originally were scheduled for Phoenix.
- Major League Baseball plans to hold its amateur draft in Omaha, Neb., ahead of the College World Series. The draft will be held on June 10-12, and the College World Series is slated to start June 13.
NHL
Montgomery fired for ‘unprofessional conduct’
The Dallas Stars fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday for what the team called unprofessional conduct. General manager Jim Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” He did not elaborate.
Nill said he became aware Sunday of an act by Montgomery and the decision to fire him came after an internal investigation that included discussions with the team’s general counsel. Nill said only that it was not because of a criminal act, had no connection to players, past or present, and didn’t involve another employee of the team.
Rick Bowness, who came on an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with Tuesday night’s home game against the New Jersey Devils.
Bowness will be the sixth coach in captain Jamie Benn’s 11 seasons with the Stars.
AUTO RACING
Green flag time set for Richmond IndyCar race
The IndyCar Series return to Richmond Raceway — the only new event on the 2020 schedule — will have a green flag time of 8:15 p.m. on June 27.
The first IndyCar race in Richmond since 2009 will be broadcast on NBCSN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Seton Hall forward out for up to two months
No. 22 Seton Hall is going to be without junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili for up to two months with a fractured right wrist. The university announced the extent of his injury Tuesday, two days after he was hurt in a first-half fall in a game at Iowa State.
Mamukelashvili is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 46% from 3-point range.
NBA
Bulls’ Porter to miss at least another month
Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least another month because of a broken left foot that was initially diagnosed as a bruise.
The Bulls said the injury was confirmed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist who examined him Monday. The team said the small fracture became clear after repeated imaging over the past five weeks, and Porter will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Averaging 11.2 points in nine games, he has been sidelined since he was hurt against Atlanta on Nov. 6.
Graham leads Hornets past Wizards
Miles Bridges hit a corner 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left and Devonte Graham had his sixth game of six or more 3-pointers this season, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 114-107 home win over the Washington Wizards.
Graham finished with 29 points as the Hornets improved to 10-16 at the end of a five-game homestand.
The Wizards got a career-high 32 points off the bench from forward Davis Bertrans, who made eight of his 12 3-point attempts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.