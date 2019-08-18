BROADCASTING
Hall of Famer Jack Whitaker dies at 95
Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday morning, CBS reported.
The network said Mr. Whitaker died of natural causes in his sleep in Devon, Pa. He was 95.
Mr. Whitaker, a Philadelphia native who was wounded on Omaha Beach three days after the D-Day invasion, began his broadcast career at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and spent 22 years for CBS Sports. He worked for ABC from 1982 in the news and sports divisions, and was part of the network’s Olympics coverage in 1984 and 1988.
Mr. Whitaker had been the only living play-by-play announcer from the first 21 Super Bowls. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said Mr. Whitaker’s writing and presence on air were unmatched.
“His unique perspective on sports ranging from horse racing to golf to NFL football was extraordinary,” McManus said.
TENNIS
Keys, Medvedev take titles
Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) Sunday in the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, for her second title of the season and easily the biggest of her career. Daniil Medvedev won the men’s championship, beating David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 for his first Masters 1000 title.
Keys will move up to the No. 10 ranking. She broke Kuznetsova, 34, to pull even in both sets at 5-5 and then pulled them out with a steady serve. For Medvedev, it was his third straight final but the first time he’d won.
AUTO RACING
Power wins weather-shortened event
Will Power won the shortened race Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area.
Power was in the right position to a win a race marred by a wreck that collected five drivers on the first lap and sent Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist to the hospital. Rosenqvist did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was cleared.
Alexander Rossi, who won Pocono last year, saw his IndyCar championship hopes take a serious blow. He entered just 16 points behind leader Josef Newgarden and fells to 35 points back.
Power raced to his 36th career victory. The Team Penske driver won the 2014 series championship.
Pritchett ends NHRA drought
Leah Pritchett ended a 26-event winless streak in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway. Pritchett beat Mike Salinas in the final with a 4.066-second run at 235.72 mph for her eighth career Top Fuel title.
Ron Capps claimed the Funny Car victory, topping beating Tommy Johnson Jr. in a Dodge Charger. Capps has three wins this year and 63 overall.
Minnesota driver Jason Line won in Pro Stock. He beat Erica Enders in a Chevrolet Camaro.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Newman named Wake Forest’s starting QB
Jamie Newman will begin the season as Wake Forest’s starting quarterback. Coach Dave Clawson announced the decision Sunday to start Newman ahead of sophomore Sam Hartman.
Hartman started the first nine games of 2018 as a freshman, completing 55 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending leg injury.
Newman took over and led the Demon Deacons to an upset at North Carolina State and a Birmingham Bowl victory over Memphis while throwing for nine TDs and completing nearly 60 percent of his throws.
- North Carolina coach
Mack Brown
- said true freshman quarterback
Sam Howell
- will start working with the first-team offense in preseason practices. Brown said Sunday that Howell’s consistency had given him an edge in a three-way competition with redshirt freshmen
Cade Fortin
- and
Jace Ruder
- .
WNBA
Mystics set league mark with 18 3-pointers
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and hit three of Washington’s WNBA-record 18 3-pointers in the Mystics’ 107-68 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.
The Mystics (20-7) have won six in a row, averaging 95.3 points during the run, and 11 of their last 12. Washington broke the 3-point record of 17 set by Seattle last year against Las Vegas. Aerial Powers added 19 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Ariel Atkins, who also hit four 3s, had 14 points for the Mystics.
ELSEWHERE
Yordy Reyna
- scored in the 18th minute in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1-0 victory over visiting D.C. United in a Major League Soccer game on Saturday night.
- Higher Power won the $1 million Pacific Classic by 5 1/4 lengths at Del Mar (Calif.), leading a trio of long-shot finishers. Ridden by
Flavien Prat,
- Higher Power ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.43 on Saturday evening at the seaside track north of San Diego. Sent off at 9-1 odds, the 4-year-old brown colt paid $21.20, $9.40 and $7.40. Draft Pick returned $17.40 and $10 at 13-1 odds. Mongolian Groom paid $7.20 to show at 18-1 odds.
Ben Hermans
- finished near the front once more in the final stage of the Tour of Utah on Sunday, allowing him to wrap up the overall title after taking second in the weeklong race a year ago.
JoeDombrowski
- won the finale, an 83-mile trek that began and ended in Park City, with 24 seconds to spare over a chase group led by
Joao Almeida
- . Herman and
Keegan Swirbul
- were another two seconds back with
James Piccoli
- rounding out the top five. The finish was enough to give Hermans, 33, a 50-second margin over Piccoli.
