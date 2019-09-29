AUTO RACING
Hamilton cruised to Russian GP win
Lewis Hamilton coasted to a comfortable victory and led a Mercedes 1-2 finish at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday in Sochi to tighten his grip on a sixth World Championship.
In a calamitous few laps for Ferrari, the Italian team threw away a possible one-two finish of its own after Sebastian Vettel broke down and Charles Leclerc dropped from first to third.
Valtteri Bottas followed teammate Hamilton home as Mercedes secured the full quota of points.
Hamilton now leads Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining. Leclerc is 107 points behind the British driver.
Max Verstappen finished fourth ahead of Red Bull teammate Alex Albon, who started last after he crashed out during qualifying.
Langdon takes Funny Car title
Shawn Langdon beat Kalitta Motorsports teammate J.R. Todd in the Funny Car finalat the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
Langdon, a former Top Fuel season champion, is the second driver in NHRA history to win in both nitro classes at the St. Louis-area track. He topped Todd with a 4.068-second run at 310.41 mph in a Toyota Camry for his second career Funny Car win and 16th overall victory.
Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel at the second of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Torrence had a 3.835 at 319.67 to beat son Steve for his third victory of the season and fourth in his career.
Erica Enders won in Pro Stock, and Karen Stoffer in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
WNBA
Mystics beat Sun in finals opener
Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Ariel Atkins had 21 to help the Washington Mystics beat the visiting Connecticut Sun 95-86 in Game 1 of the WNBA finals.
Kristi Toliver added 18 points for the Mystics, who had the best record in the regular season. It’s the first finals win in franchise history for the Mystics, who were swept last year by Seattle in their only other appearance in the championship round. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night in Washington.
Courtney Williams scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas added 20 to lead Connecticut.
TRACK AND FIELD
Taylor keeps triple jump title
American Christian Taylor captured his third straight triple jump title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar.
Fouling on his first two attempts and staring at elimination, Taylor won the event over teammate and friend Will Claye in a back-and-forth contest. Taylor’s winning leap was 17.92 meters, with Claye just 0.18 meters behind.
Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica has won her fourth world championship gold medal in the 100 meters. Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.71 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith of Britain took silver at 10.83 ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast at 10.90.
Britain’s Adam Gemili was fastest in the heats for the men’s 200 meters after the champion in the 100, Christian Coleman, withdrew, saying he felt sore.
Gemili ran 20.06 seconds to win his heat, while Diamond League champion Noah Lyles (T.C. Williams) qualified second in his heat 20.26.
NHL
Jets re-sign Connor to 7-year deal
The Winnipeg Jets re-signed restricted free-agent forward Kyle Connor to a seven-year, $50 million deal.
Connor’s deal carries an average annual value of $7.14 million.
Connor, 22, had 34 goals and 32 assists in 82 regular-season games last season. He has 67 goals and 61 assists in 178 career games in three seasons, all with the Jets.
TENNIS
De Minaur claims title in China
Alex de Minaur beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Zhuhai (China) Championships to claim his third title of the year.
De Minaur is now three for three in finals appearances this year, including titles in Atlanta and Sydney.
In the final of the Chengdu (China) Open, Pablo Carreno Busta beat Alexander Bublik
- 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3). The Spaniard faced 31 aces from the 22-year-old Bublik before capturing his fourth career title, and his first in more than two years.
Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams advanced to the second round of the China Open in Beijing. The No. 4-seeded Osaka won 76 percent of first serves and hit 26 winners in her 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over unseeded Jessica Pegula. Williams defeated Barbora Strycova
- 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to reach the round of 32.
ELSEWHERE
Kenenisa Bekele missed out on the world record by just two seconds as he completed a remarkable comeback to win the Berlin Marathon. The 37-year-old led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium as he crossed the line in 2 hours, 1 minute, 41 seconds, claiming the first prize of 40,000 euros ($43,760), but missing out on an additional bonus of 50,000 euros he would have received for breaking Eliud Kipchoge‘s world record, set by the Kenyan on the same course last year. Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia won a sprint against compatriot Mare Dibaba
- to clinch the women’s marathon in 2:20:14, a personal best.
Mads Pedersen won the men’s elite race at the Road World Championships in Harrogate, England, in a surprise victory amid heavy rain. The 23-year-old Dane beat Matteo Trentin and Stefan Kung
- as the race — 162 miles in the cold and wet Yorkshire Dales — came down to a much-reduced sprint on Parliament Street.
Bill Hamid
- made a spectacular save in the 61st minute to highlight his 12th shutout and visiting D.C. United played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw to maintain position for home-field advantage in a possible Major League Soccer playoff rematch. D.C. ran its unbeaten streak and shutout streak to four matches, its longest since opening the season with three straight shutouts.
