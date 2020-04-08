BASEBALL

Hamilton indicted in child-injury case

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame member Josh Hamilton was indicted Monday on one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony, stemming from a Sept. 30 incident in which he allegedly injured his oldest daughter.

Hamilton pleaded not guilty Oct. 31 after turning himself in on Oct. 30 and was released on a $35,000 bond. But the case will be delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Courts aren’t scheduling hearings until after May 11.

He was accused of throwing a water bottle at his oldest daughter, 14, and hitting her in the chest, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Hamilton also grabbed the chair where his daughter had propped her feet and yanked it from under her, then tossed the chair in her direction, police said. According to the affidavit, the chair struck her leg. Hamilton then picked her up and carried to her room, where he struck her in the back and legs, according to the affidavit.

The alleged incident at Hamilton’s Keller home came only two days after he was introduced as one of the greatest Rangers of the Globe Life Park Era after the final game at the ballpark.

Hamilton is a recovering drug addict and alcoholic who said in August that he remains sober, but he had multiple relapses during his career.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke’s O’Connell moving to Creighton

From Blue Devil to Bluejay, former Duke guard Alex O’Connell said Wednesday he’s transferring to Creighton.

O’Connell entered the transfer portal after playing 29 games in his junior season at Duke, averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game. Unless the NCAA changes its transfer rules, which has been discussed, he will have to sit out next season and will be eligible to play in 2021-22.

  • DePaul guard

Jalen Coleman-Lands

  • was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul.
  • North Carolina State accepted a recommendation for its NCAA case involving recruiting violations tied to former one-and-done star

Dennis Smith Jr.

  • to go through the new independent investigation process for complex cases. Chancellor

Randy Woodson

  • questioned whether the school “can receive an objective or fair hearing” in a typical infractions-committee route. Woodson said the Independent Accountability Resolution Process is “the only remaining option.” The NCAA created the IARP following reform proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State

Condoleezza Rice

  • in the wake of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

ELSEWHERE

  • A Florida man filed a lawsuit against

Tiger Woods

  • and his caddie, claiming he suffered injuries from the caddie pushing him out of the way during the Valspar Championship that Woods played two years ago. The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges

Brian Borruso

  • tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that

Joe LaCava

  • “intentionally shoved” Borruso and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd.

Josh Drechsel

  • , the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, which were described in the suit as “either permanent or continuing.”

Mark Steinberg

  • , the agent for Woods at Excel Sports Management, did not immediately reply to a text seeking comment. LaCava said he had no comment.
  • The trial date for a gender discrimination case filed by the U.S. women’s national soccer team was pushed back to June 16. Players for the team filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer last year under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They allege that they have not been paid equitably when compared to players on the men’s team and have asked for more than $66 million in damages. The trial date was originally set for May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.
  • The Edmonton Oilers said forward

Colby Cave

  • has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed. The team said that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain Tuesday. He remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Cave, 25, scored one goal in 11 games with Edmonton this season.

