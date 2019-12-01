NBA
Harden scores 60 points in 31 minutes
James Harden’s performance on Saturday night was enough to make even those who see him put up gaudy numbers night after night step back and marvel at his work.
Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes and the Houston Rockets sent the visiting Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp.
Harden came 1 point shy of matching his career high and franchise record on a night he made eight 3-pointers and 20 free throws. He watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench with Houston up 127-73 at the end of three.
It was Harden’s fourth career 60-point game, tying him with Michael Jordan for third-most in NBA history, trailing only Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32). Harden is the only active player who has scored 60 points more than once.
NHL
Ovechkin hat trick includes two empty-netters
Alex Ovechkin won’t be returning the few hats that hit the ice in Detroit, even if he’s had more impressive three-goal games.
“A hat trick is a hat trick,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how you get them.”
Ovechkin completed this trick with two empty-net goals in the closing seconds of the Washington Capitals’ 5-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night. It was the Red Wings’ ninth straight loss.
Ovechkin reached 20 goals for the 15th consecutive season to start his career, a feat previously achieved by Marcel Dionne, Mike Gartner, Jaromir Jagr and Mats Sundin. It was his 24th regular-season hat trick, passing Jari Kurri for 10th on the NHL’s career list. Ovechkin also had an assist.
- T
- he Pittsburgh Penguins will be without defenseman
Brian Dumoulin
- for at least eight weeks after he underwent left ankle surgery on Sunday. Dumoulin left Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the first period with what the team termed a lower-body injury. General manager
Jim Rutherford
- said on Sunday that surgeons repaired lacerated tendons in Dumoulin’s left ankle.
- Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman
Zach Werenski
- is expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder injury. The team said Werenski was hurt in the first period of Saturday night’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Werenski leads all Columbus defensemen in scoring this season with six goals and 10 assists in 26 games.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton winds up season with win
World champion Lewis Hamilton‘s 11th victory of another dominant season proved so easy that the driver who finished way back in second place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix joked that he should have eased up a bit.
In Hamilton’s 84th career win, he finished 17 seconds clear of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver had started from second place behind Hamilton.
After Hamilton pulled clear from pole, he was five seconds ahead within 10 laps and Verstappen never got remotely close to catching his Mercedes in a season-finale resembling more of a coronation procession for the six-time Formula 1 champion.
Hamilton is now just seven wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, and could overtake the F1 great next season.
SKIING
Shiffrin earns 62nd slalom victory
Mikaela Shiffrin‘s winning margins in World Cup slaloms just get more remarkable.
One weekend after finishing 1.78 seconds ahead of her opponents in Finland, Shiffrin was 2.29 seconds clear of her biggest rival, Petra Vlhova, in the United States on Sunday.
Shiffrin’s success for a fourth straight year at Killington, Vt., was the 62nd World Cup win of her career, which tied her for second on the all-time women’s list.
The 24-year-old American drew level with Annemarie Moser-Proell, the Austrian downhill great of the 1970s, and now trails only Lindsey Vonn’s 82 wins.
Anna Swenn Larsson was third, trailing 2.73 behind Shiffrin. No other skier was within three seconds of Shiffrin.
- Olympic champion
Matthias Mayer
- ended Dominik Paris’ victory streak to win the first World Cup super-G of the Alpine ski season in Lake Louise, Alberta. Mayer was 0.40 seconds faster than Paris, who won the previous three super-G races last season, including taking gold at the world championships. Mayer’s sixth career World Cup win was his first in super-G for almost three years, though the Austrian later took gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.
ELSEWHERE
Alaphilippe named year’s top cyclist
Julian Alaphilippe capped a successful season during which he wore the Tour de France’s yellow jersey for 14 days by winning the Velo d’Or award as the best rider of 2019.
Alaphilippe, who rides for the Belgian Deceuninck-Quick-Step team, became the first Frenchman to receive the award since Laurent Jalabert in 1995.
Alaphilippe amassed 12 victories in 2019, including trophies at the Milan-San Remo classic, the Strade Bianche and the Fleche Wallonne.
Joshua Cheptegei
- broke the world record in a 10km road race in Valencia, Spain. The Ugandan set a time of 26 minutes, 38 seconds — six seconds faster than the previous record held by Kenya’s
Patrick Komon
- since 2010. Cheptegei was coming off world titles in cross country and track events this season. Cheptegei overtook his pacemakers before the halfway point and was on his own the rest of the race in the eastern Spanish city.
Tucker West
- and
Emily Sweeney
- both capped double-medal weekends for USA Luge, the final day of the World Cup stop on the Americans’ home track at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, N.Y. West won silver medals in both the men’s race and men’s sprint. Sweeney added a bronze in the women’s sprint on Sunday to her women’s silver from Saturday, and Summer
Britcher
- won a silver in the women’s sprint for the U.S. Germany won six medals over the weekend, followed by the U.S. with five and Austria with three.
- A 3-year-old gelding that suffered a breakdown in a workout at Del Mar has been euthanized, the fifth horse to die during the fall meet at the California track that ended Sunday. Trained by Hall of Famer
Jerry Hollendorfer
- , Koa was euthanized on Saturday.
