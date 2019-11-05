NBA
Hawks’ Collins suspended for 25 games
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA’s antidrug program after testing positive for a growth hormone.
The NBA said Collins, 22, tested positive for Peptide-2. He is Atlanta’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer.
Collins apologized, saying he was “incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all of us in this position,” but that he planned to appeal the suspension.
Collins is the third player to be handed 25-game suspensions for drug violations this season.
The NBA announced Oct. 24 that Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was suspended after testing positive for a diuretic. On Aug. 29, the league suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.
The suspensions of Ayton and Chandler also are without pay.
Collins, a 6-foot-9 forward, is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds in his third NBA season.
Blazers’ Collins out at least four months
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins underwent shoulder surgery that will sideline him for at least four months.
The team said Collins had successful surgery to repair his left labrum.
A 7-footer in his third season with Portland, Collins dislocated his shoulder in a game against Dallas on Oct. 27. He was averaging 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the first three games of the season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Minnesota, Fleck agree to seven-year deal
No. 13 Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2026 season.
The extension is pending approval from the Minnesota Board of Regents. Fleck calls it “a tremendous honor to lead this team,” and said the Gophers are building “a championship culture.”
Fleck is in his third year at Minnesota, which is off to an 8-0 start (5-0 Big Ten).
Fleck is 20-13 at Minnesota, but is 12-2 in his last 14 games.
- Auburn University said its famed golden eagle Nova, also known as War Eagle VII, could be in the early stages of heart failure. The 20-year-old male eagle for more than a decade soared above the crowd at university football games. He was sidelined from the pregame tradition after a 2017 diagnosis of cardiomyopathy, a chronic disease of the heart. Dr.
Seth Oste
- r, faculty avian veterinarian for the college’s Southeastern Raptor Center, said a recent exam indicated the eagle could be in the early stages of heart failure. Veterinarians are adjusting medication dosages to try to treat the condition. Aurea, a 5-year-old female golden eagle, and Spirit, a 23-year-old female bald eagle, have made pregame flights this season.
- Indiana quarterback
Michael Penix Jr.
- will miss the rest of the season with an injured right shoulder. Penix hurt the joint between the collarbone and sternum during the first half of Saturday’s victory over Northwestern. It’s the same injury Kansas City Chiefs star
Tyreek Hill
- sustained earlier this season. With Penix headed to surgery,
Peyton Ramsey
- reclaims the starting job he held the last two seasons before losing the job to Penix in August.
- Wyoming quarterback
Sean Chambers
- will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
Tyler Vander Waal
- will take over as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback Saturday against No. 21 Boise State. Chambers took a hit to his knee during a 2-yard touchdown run Oct. 26 against Nevada. Chambers returned briefly in the second quarter but missed the second half.
- A 21-year-old defensive lineman at New Mexico has died, coach
Bob Davie
- said Tuesday. The university’s announcement about
Nahje Flowers
- didn’t provide a cause or other circumstances. Davie said officials learned of Mr. Flowers’ death on Tuesday morning.
BASEBALL
Cards give Shildt three-year deal
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.
Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020.
At its end-of-season news conference, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.
Hired as interim manager to replace Mike Matheny on July 14, 2018, and given the job that Aug. 28, Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and their first NL Central title since 2015. The Cardinals beat Atlanta in the NL Division Series, then were swept by eventual World Series champion Washington in the NL Championship Series.
ELSEWHERE
- North Carolina guard
Brandon Robinson
- will miss the basketball opener against Notre Dame on Wednesday night with a sprained right ankle. Coach
Roy Williams
- said Robinson is wearing a boot to protect his ankle and won’t play against the Fighting Irish. Team spokesman
Steve Kirschner
- said there is no timetable for Robinson’s return, but that X-rays show the ankle is not broken. Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ exhibition win over Winston-Salem State last week.
- A judicial official said former Olympic cycling champion
Alexandre Vinokourov
- and fellow rider
Alexandr Kolobnev
- were cleared of corruption charges in a suspected case of race-fixing. The pair faced up to six months in jail after being accused of fixing the result of the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege race.
