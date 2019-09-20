COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hopalong Cassady dies at 85
Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and running back for the Detroit Lions, died Friday. He was 85. He died in Tampa, Fla., his longtime home, the university said.
Mr. Cassady also played baseball at Ohio State and was a longtime coach in the New York Yankees organization. It was the late owner and friend George Steinbrenner who was the first to tell Mr. Cassady he had won the Heisman.
Mr. Cassady was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979. When he left Ohio State he held school records for career rushing yards, all-purpose yards and scoring.
Mr. Cassady, whose No. 40 jersey number was retired by Ohio State in 2001, didn’t need help getting recognized. He was nicknamed “Hopalong” by local sports writers in his first game when he scored three touchdowns in a 33-13 win over Indiana and “hopped all over the field like the performing cowboy.” It was an ode to the movie actor Hopalong Cassidy, the cowboy star of the 1950s who would pose with the football star for a memorable photo at the 1955 Rose Bowl.
The Columbus native was a four-year starter and letter winner and a two-time consensus All-American for the Buckeyes. He rushed for 2,466 yards and scored 37 touchdowns in his 36 games at Ohio State. During his four years under coach Woody Hayes, he averaged almost 6 yards a run.
Mr. Cassady also caught 43 passes for 619 yards and four more scores during his career. He also starred on kickoff and punt returns.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA preparing allegations notice against KU
The NCAA is preparing to issue a notice of allegations that details multiple major violations in the Kansas men’s program, The Kansas City Star has learned. The notice will come, sources told The Star, after a summer of speculation following a top NCAA official saying the organization would make findings against schools involved in a pay-for-play recruiting scheme investigated by the FBI.
Asked for comment, Dan Beckler, associate KU athletic director for public relations, told The Star that KU athletics had not received any notification from the NCAA. Kansas was among the schools associated with Adidas that were named during the federal investigation that led to the N.C. State notice of allegations in the summer.
- Iowa forward
Cordell Pemsl
- was arrested for suspected drunken driving and suspended from the team. The Hawkeyes said that the team suspended Pemsl indefinitely following his arrest early Friday on a driving under the influence charge. Pemsl has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. He missed much of last season following knee surgery.
NBA
Governors approve tampering penalties
The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved a plan to stiffen penalties for tampering with players and employees under contract with other clubs, hoping for increased compliance in existing league rules.
Fines of up to $10 million are now possible in the most egregious situations, along with forfeiture of draft picks, suspensions of executives and voiding of contracts when rule-breaking is found — significant enough threats, the league hopes, to end any notion of teams entering into deals with free agents before rules allow.
TENNIS
Kerber advances as Keys retires
Fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber advanced to the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan, after Madison Keys retired injured in the deciding set.
Kerber led 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 when the fifth-seeded Keys retired.
Keys recorded 39 winners against 33 unforced errors while Kerber had 18 winners and 13 unforced errors.
Kerber next faces the winner of the match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Misaki Doi. Pavlyuchenkova was leading 2-0 in the first set before rain stopped play for the day.
- At the Guangzhou International in China,
Samantha Stosur
- rallied after a slow start to beat
Viktorija Golubic
- 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the semifinals and qualified for her first WTA singles final in 2½ years. Stosur is chasing her first title since winning at Strasbourg in 2017. Her opponent will be third-seeded
Sofia Kenin
- after the American defeated
Anna Blinkova
- 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1.
Daniil Medvedev
- is eyeing his fifth final in two months after beating fellow Russian
Andrei Rublev
- 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open. In his first tournament since losing the U.S. Open final to
Rafael Nadal
- , the No. 5-ranked Medvedev will play a semifinal Saturday against qualifier
Egor Gerasimov
- , who beat
Matteo Berrettini
- 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
Borna Coric
- faces qualifier
Joao Sousa
- in the other semifinal. Coric won his quarterfinal 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 against
Casper Ruud
- . Sousa upset 2010 St. Petersburg champion
Mikhail Kukushkin
- 7-6 (8), 6-2.
Roger Federer
- teamed up with
Alexander Zverev
- in doubles to lift Europe into a 3-1 lead over the world team on the first day of the Laver Cup in Geneva. Federer and Zverev won 6-3, 7-5 against
Jack Sock
- and
Denis Shapovalov
- as the Europeans swept the two-match evening session. The afternoon singles matches were split.
ELSEWHERE
- Former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman
Dan Girardi
- will retire from the NHL after 13 seasons. Girardi, 35, appeared in 927 games, finishing with 56 goals and 264 points. He also played in 143 playoff games, four Eastern Conference finals and one Stanley Cup Final over 11 seasons with the Rangers and two with the Lightning.
- The U.S. men’s soccer team will play its Nov. 15 home Nations League match against Canada at Orlando, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.