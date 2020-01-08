COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Huggins fined for calling refs ‘three blind mice’
The Big 12 Conference has fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a recent loss at No. 3 Kansas.
The league also issued a public reprimand.
Huggins made the comments in a postgame radio interview Saturday after the 60-53 loss in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas shot 30 free throws, compared with 22 for No. 17 West Virginia. The fouls called on each team were nearly even.
Pitt gives Capel two-year extension
Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel agreed to a two-year contract extension that would keep him with the Panthers through the 2026-27 season.
The deal gives Capel more time to continue the rebuilding project he took on when Pitt hired him in April 2018. Capel guided the Panthers to a 14-19 mark in his first season, a six-win improvement from former coach Kevin Stallings‘ final year with the Panthers when Pitt went winless in ACC play.
Breanna Stewart
- is set to return to competition when she leads USA Basketball against her alma mater at the end of month. Stewart and the women’s national team will play exhibition games against UConn in Hartford on Jan. 27 and against Louisville in Kentucky on Feb. 2. Her return would come about nine months after she ruptured her right Achilles tendon while playing in the Euroleague Women’s championship in April. Stewart won four NCAA titles at UConn. Also returning to face UConn will be former Huskies stars
Sue Bird
- ,
Tina Charles
- and
Diana Taurasi
- .
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Michigan State coach George Perles dies
George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was a key defensive assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 85.
Mr. Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletics director and member of the school’s governing body. Michigan State announced Mr. Perles’ death Wednesday.
Michigan State hired Mr. Perles in 1983 to revive its beleaguered football program. He won Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990 and coached the school in seven bowl games. He helped the Spartans beat Southern California, 20-17, on Jan. 1, 1988, for their first Rose Bowl win in three-plus decades.
NBA
Kerr fined for verbally abusing official
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection. Kerr was ejected late in the second quarter of the Warrior’s 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night after getting hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg.
Nikola Vucevic
- scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and the Orlando Magic beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-89.
Admiral Schofield
- scored 18 points to lead the Wizards, and
Troy Brown, Jr.
- had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
TENNIS
Keys stops Stosur in Brisbane
Madison Keys beat Samantha Stosur 7-5, 6-3 to be among three Americans with second-round wins at the Brisbane (Australia) International.
Stosur had beaten former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber to advance beyond the first round at the tournament for just the second time in seven years on Monday.
In earlier American victories, Alison Riske beat Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4 and Danielle Collins (Virginia) defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-0.
Spain reaches ATP Cup quarterfinals
Spain advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup even before Rafael Nadal stepped on to the court at the Perth (Australia) Arena.
Spain, which won the Davis Cup in Madrid with a victory over Canada, stayed in the hunt for its second international team victory in seven weeks when Roberto Bautista Agut beat Go Soeda of Japan 6-2, 6-4.
The quarterfinal lineup has Australia playing Britain and Argentina taking on Russia on Thursday. On Friday, Serbia plays Canada and Belgium takes on Spain.
- Former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion
Garbine Muguruza
- had a 6-1, 7-6 (2) win over
Shelby Rogers
- to reach the quarterfinals of Shenzhen (China) Open.
SOCCER
Howard to play for Memphis
Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard is taking a playing job with Memphis 901 FC, the United Soccer League team in which he already has a stake as a part owner.
Howard played 13 years in the English Premier League and also had 121 caps with the U.S. national team.
Anthony Hudson
- was hired as coach of the U.S. men’s under-20 team to replace
Tab Ramos
- , who quit in October to become coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. Hudson, 38, coached Bahrain’s senior national team from 2013 to 2014 and New Zealand from 2014 to 2017.
ELSEWHERE
- Special teams coordinator
John Fassel
- is leaving the Los Angeles Rams for the same job with the Dallas Cowboys. Fassel is headed to Dallas to join the new staff of head coach
Mike McCarthy.
The Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson agreed to a six-year, $27.3 million contract extension.
