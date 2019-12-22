COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Huskies send out Petersen with win
Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday night.
Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass for the Huskies (8-5). They capped an erratic season with a dominant finale for Petersen — who left Boise State to coach Washington — after he announced Dec. 2 he was stepping down.
Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden had interceptions, and coordinator Jimmy Lake‘s defense allowed 266 yards. Lake is taking over as head coach.
Jaylon Henderson threw for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (12-2).
In the wake of the victory, Washington fired offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan on Sunday. It’s the first major move by new coach Jimmy Lake. Washington also said that tight ends coach Jordan Paopao also would not be retained. Paopao has been in that role since 2013.
Layne Hatcher
- passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State beat Florida International in the Camellia Bowl 34-26 in Montgomery, Ala. The Red Wolves (8-5) came back to life offensively for a final big drive, highlighted by All-American and game MVP
Omar Bayless’
- 52-yard catch down to the 12. Then they had two interceptions in the final minutes. The Panthers (6-7) converted a fourth-and-5 play with a pass to
Austin Maloney
- , who matched the huge game of Bayless. But
James Morgan
- ‘s overthrow on the next play was intercepted by
Jeremy Smith
- , who returned it 21 yards into FIU territory.
Darrynton Evans
- ran for 157 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown after he scooped up a fourth-down fumble, in Appalachian State’s 31-17 win over UAB in the New Orleans Bowl. The Mountaineers (13-1) scored twice in the third quarter on quarterback fumbles.
Tyler Johntson
- , passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (9-5) in his first start since injuring his knee Nov. 2 at Tennessee.
NBA
Two 76ers fans banned after heckling Thomas
Two 76ers fans have been banned from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center for 12 months for yelling obscenities and making obscene gestures toward Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas late in the Sixers’ 125-108 victory Saturday night.
Thomas was ejected with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the game for going into the stands after being heckled by the two Sixers fans.
“I’m never going to be disrespected in any way,” Thomas said after the game. “My dad taught me at a young age, don’t never let anybody call you out of your name. It doesn’t matter where I am, that’s not going to happen.”
Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday.
The situation occurred after Thomas attempted two foul shots with 3 minutes, 6 seconds remaining. He missed the first free throw and made the second.
