BASEBALL
Indians trade Kluber to Rangers
Corey Kluber led by example and excellence in Cleveland. The Texas Rangers are hoping he can do the same for them.
The Indians traded the two-time Cy Young Award winner — and their unquestioned ace — over the past six seasons to the Rangers on Sunday, a deal that could dramatically change both teams.
In exchange for Kluber, 33, Cleveland received outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase, a hard-throwing 21-year-old with big potential.
Kluber has been one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers since 2014, when he went 18-9 and won his first Cy Young. He got his second in 2017, going 18-4 and leading the AL with a 2.25 ERA.
But his future with the money-conscious Indians grew more uncertain last season when the club managed to stay in the playoff chase until late September despite not having him after May 1.
Kluber broke his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive during a start at Miami and never made it back. He came close to returning to the Indians’ rotation but suffered an oblique injury during a minor league rehab appearance that ended his comeback.
The Indians picked up his $17.5 million contract option for 2020 immediately after last season. His deal includes a club option for $18 million for 2021.
A three-time All-Star, Kluber went 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA over his nine seasons with the Indians.
Bumgarner joins Diamondbacks
Longtime Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year contract that ends his run of success in San Francisco, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, pitched 11 seasons for the Giants but knew his time likely had ended. He bid farewell along with retiring manager Bruce Bochy on the season’s final day.
Bumgarner went 9-9 with a career-high 3.90 ERA in 34 starts last season.
BOXING
Crawford retains welterweight title
Terence Crawford‘s latest opponent had not only never been knocked down, but Crawford couldn’t recall seeing him even hurt.
Then again, he’d never been in a ring with a fighter like Crawford before.
Crawford dropped Egidijus Kavaliauskas three times before stopping him in the ninth round Saturday night to remain unbeaten and defend his welterweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) knocked down the challenger once in the seventh round and twice more in the ninth before referee Ricky Gonzalez stopped it at 44 seconds of the round.
Kavaliauskas (21-1-1), a Lithuanian who was the mandatory challenger for Crawford’s WBO belt, had some good moments in the first few rounds before Crawford took control midway through the fight and then poured it on late.
Earlier, Teofimo Lopez won a lightweight belt with a second-round stoppage of Richard Commey.
Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) was spectacular in his first title fight, wobbling Commey with a left hand early in the second round and then flooring him with a hard right hand. He finished the fight with a barrage of punches in the corner and perhaps next moves on to a 135-pound unification bout with two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko.
SKIING
Vlhova wins; Shiffrin takes day off
Petra Vlhova took advantage of Mikaela Shiffrin taking the day off to win a World Cup parallel slalom event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Vlhova rallied from a slower start in the final to edge ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson by just 0.02 seconds at the line.
They had filled the podium places behind Shiffrin in a traditional slalom two weeks ago at Killington, Vt.
The Slovakian racer’s 10th career World Cup win was the first in a season where she shapes as the biggest rival to Shiffrin winning a fourth straight overall World Cup title.
Alexis Pinturault
- won his first World Cup slalom in almost six years by a big marginin Val d’Isere, France, after American prospect
Luke Winters
- could not sustain an unexpected challenge. Pinturault extended his first-run lead to finish 1.44 seconds ahead of Olympic champion
Andre Myhrer
- .
Stefano Gross
- was third, a further 0.03 back. Pinturault, a 28-year-old Frenchman, leads the overall standings after eight races as the only man with two wins. The race was made more dramatic by Winters, who soared wearing start bib No. 40 to be second-fastest in the opening run. In an aggressive second run, the 22-year-old from Oregon made errors that dropped him to 19th place and out of contention for a first American podium in men’s slalom since March 2011.
ELSEWHERE
- La Salle University placed its women’s soccer team on disciplinary probation through the end of next year — including restrictions on competition for the spring season — following an investigation that revealed what it called “nonviolent power-differential hazing.” The Philadelphia university said no action was taken against any individual, but all team members must complete an educational workshop “that will foster respect for their teammates and provide training on bystander intervention.”
- Two horses died at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County, Calif., adding to the death toll at Southern California tracks this year. A 4-year-old gelding named Mighty Elijah and a 4-year-old gelding named Into a Hot Spot both died after Saturday’s first race. According to the race chart, Mighty Elijah was injured and taken off the track in a van. Into a Hot Spot collapsed after being unsaddled following the race.
