OLYMPICS
IOC chief urges ‘full steam’ for athletes
On the same day Japanese officials recommended all schools be closed in hopes of limiting the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the International Olympic Committee said the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo will proceed as planned.
During a conference call with Japanese reporters, IOC president Thomas Bach also urged athletes from around the world to “go ahead full-steam” with their training.
The virus originated in China but has now infected more than 80,00 people internationally. There have been 2,700 reported deaths since its discovery in late December.
Japan has reported 910 cases — 705 of those confined to a cruise ship — and eight deaths. On Thursday, officials recommended that all elementary, middle and high schools close until late March, a move that would affect 34,800 campuses and 12.8 million students.
Chinese swimming champ banned for 8 years
When the hammer came down on a container holding a vial of Sun Yang‘s blood, it shattered the career of China’s greatest swimmer.
The three-time Olympic champion was banned for eight years on Friday, likely ending the 28-year-old Sun’s racing days before he could defend his 200-meter freestyle title at the Tokyo Games.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home in September 2018 that turned confrontational.
The most vivid detail of the evidence — a blood sample rendered useless for testing by a hammer blow — left a clear impression on the judges.
BASEBALL
Giants great Johnny Antonelli dies at 89
Johnny Antonelli, a five-time All-Star who was a key pitcher on the World Series-winning New York Giants in 1954, died Friday in Rochester, N.Y. He was 89.
The San Francisco Giants said a cause of death wasn’t given.
The left-hander won 126 games over 12 seasons, including his memorable 1954, when he had a 21-7 record and National League-leading 2.30 ERA. He was also a 20-game winner in 1956.
The Rochester native made his debut with the Boston Braves in 1948 when he was just 18 years old. His best years came with the Giants from 1954 to 1959 and he was part of the franchise when it made the move from New York to San Francisco after the 1957 season.
- Pitcher
Freddy Peralta
- finalized a $15.5 million, five-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal for the 23-year-old right-hander covers two years of club salary control and his three years of arbitration eligibility.
TENNIS
Kvitova knocks off top-ranked Barty
Petra Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title in Doha.
Kvitova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Saturday.
Sabalenka defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3 in their semifinal.
Kvitova had lost four straight to Barty, but this win put her ahead again in their matchups at 5-4.
Djokovic overcomes Monfils in Dubai
Novak Djokovic saved 3 consecutive match points to beat Gael Monfils and set up a Dubai Championships final showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Monfils led 6-3 in the second-set tiebreaker, but Djokovic saved all 3 match points as his forehand forced errors.
Djokovic converted his eighth set point when Monfils double-faulted. He cruised the rest of the way, winning 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1.
No. 2-seeded Tsitsipas beat Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3 without offering a break chance in their first meeting.
- Top-seeded home favorite
Christian Garín
- retired from his Chile Open quarterfinal in Santiago because of back pain after losing the first set of his quarterfinal match against
Thiago Wild.
- Wild led 7-6 (1) when Garín retired.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA panel seeks limits on replay reviews
The NCAA rules committee is proposing two-minute limits on replay reviews and allowing players ejected from a game for targeting to remain in the bench area.
After meeting Friday in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended game officials be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins — instead of the current 60 minutes — and a coach be on the field when players do pregame warmups.
Proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel.
- Michigan State hired
Scottie Hazelton
- as defensive coordinator. Hazelton spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Kansas State.
ELSEWHERE
- USA Luge veteran
Summer Britcher
- won’t be sanctioned for comments she made about safety and course conditions at last weekend’s World Cup competition. The International Luge Federation said Friday it is rescinding plans to penalize Britcher for her comments “and considers the case to be closed.” .
- Montreal Impact captain
Jukka Raitala
- will be sidelined two to three months with a broken bone in his right leg. The 31-year-old Finnish central defender was hurt when he collided with a Saprissa attacker in the fifth minute of Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions League match.
- The Arizona Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Mexico City this year. The announcement said that additional details, including the date and opponent, would be released later. The Cardinals were required by the NFL to host a game outside the United States by 2023 after being awarded the hosting rights to the Super Bowl that will be played in February 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.