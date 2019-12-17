COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry dies at 90
Hayden Fry, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution, has died. He was 90.
Mr. Fry’s family announced through the University of Iowa that the coach died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.
The native of Eastland, Texas, had never been to Iowa before taking over the Hawkeyes in 1979. The team had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season.
Mr. Fry changed everything from the uniforms to the logo to the attitude of the players. He coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.
NBA
Wizards’ Hachimura out at least five games
Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team’s next five games after hurting his groin.
The Wizards said Tuesday that Hachimura will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.
He was hurt in the first half of Washington’s 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).
Bradley Beal scored 35 points and Isaiah Thomas added 23 to lift the Wizards to their victory over Detroit.
Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris each scored 22 points for Detroit.
Stern remains in serious condition
Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week. The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA said the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support.
Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York. Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.
Jazz fan files $100 millon lawsuit
A Utah Jazz fan is suing for $100 million after being banned for life from the team’s arena over what were called racial taunts directed at point guard Russell Westbrook during a game.
Shane Keisel said there was nothing racial about his heckling during the game in March and that the high-profile incident has cost him his job and exposed him to online threats, according to the suit filed Monday in a state court in Utah.
The Jazz, however, said the team investigated the episode that ignited a national conversation about race and fan behavior and stands by the decision to bar him from the arena. The organization will “vigorously defend” itself from the lawsuit, said Frank Zang, senior vice president of communications for the Jazz parent company, Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment.
Westbrook was fined $25,000 by the NBA after video surfaced of him directing vulgar comments at Keisel in the crowd. Then a point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder who had had other in-game exchanges with fans, Westbrook was shown along the sideline using threatening language that also referred to Keisel’s girlfriend, who was at the game.
All-Star forward Anthony Davis sat out Tuesday night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers. Less than an hour after coach Frank Voge
- l said Davis would be a game-time decision, the team put him on the inactive list with a sprained right ankle.
SOCCER
Charlotte awarded MLS expansion team
David Tepper’s vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte, N.C., has been realized.
Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team by MLS commissioner Don Garber. The team will begin play in 2021 and can sign players immediately.
Tepper owns the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and the team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play.
The city also has the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, but doesn’t have an NHL or MLB team. Tepper hopes that Major League Soccer will fill that void in the summer for sports fans in Charlotte.
The team name has not been established yet, but should be announced in the spring.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JMU women thrash Delaware State
Kamiah Smalls scored 29 points, and James Madison rolled past Delaware State 83-64 in Harrisonburg.
Smalls made four 3-pointers and added seven assists. JMU (7-2) converted 18 DSU turnovers into 25 points, and turned 17 offensive rebounds into 19 second chance points. Janasia Law and Lyric Turner led Delaware State (4-7) with 13 points apiece.
NHL
Blue Jackets hand Capitals setback
Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated visiting Washington 3-0 on Monday night, their second win in a week over the league-best Capitals.
The win was just the second in eight games for Columbus, with both coming against Washington. Korpisalo, who stopped 30 shots, is undefeated in three career games against the Capitals.
The win moved Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella into 15th place all-time in victories for head coaches with 635.
