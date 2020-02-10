INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
James among finalists for U.S. team
LeBron James is considering a return to the Olympics.
James — a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian — is among 44 players announced by USA Basketball on Monday as finalists for the team that will play in the Tokyo Games this summer. James played in 2004, 2008 and 2012, helping the U.S. win gold in his most recent two appearances.
The pool includes 19 players who have won a total of 31 gold medals in either Olympic or World Cup competition for the Americans — including nine players who captured the Olympic title for USA Basketball in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.
USA Basketball will pare the list down to a 12-player Olympic team by early June, those decisions to be made by a selection committee — and to be based in part on player availability and health. Training camp will start in early July. The Olympics start July 24.
The nine players still in the mix from the 2016 Olympic team: Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Golden State’s Klay Thompson.
NHL
Blue Jackets’ Jones out indefinitely
Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Seth Jones has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury.
The team said Jones was injured in Saturday night’s game loss to Colorado. The three-time All-Star has six goals and 24 assists this season.
- The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman
Darnell Nurse
- to a two-year contract extension. The 25-year-old has four goals and 20 assists in 55 games this season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Preseason No. 1 Spartans out of rankings
The NCAA initial rankings had little impact at the top of the AP Top 25, but a three-game losing streak knocked preseason No. 1 Michigan State out of the poll.
Baylor remained No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s poll released Monday. The Bears received 48 first-place votes from a 64-person media panel.
Gonzaga remained at No. 2 and received 15 first-place votes. No. 3 Kansas had one first-place vote, and San Diego State, the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I, stayed at No. 4. Louisville remained No. 5.
N.C. State rises to No. 4 in women’s poll
North Carolina State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women’s poll, its best ranking in 20 years.
The Wolfpack, who moved up three places, have their highest spot in the AP Top 25 since Jan. 10, 2000, when they were third.
South Carolina remained No. 1, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 30-person media panel. Baylor stayed No. 2, getting the other three first-place votes. Oregon was third.
- Iowa State star guard
Tyrese Haliburton
- will miss the rest of the season with a fractured left wrist. Haliburton was injured late in the first half of the Cyclones’ win over Kansas State on Saturday when he landed on the wrist as he blocked a shot. Haliburton was the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game.
WNBA
McCoughtry going to Vegas, Toliver to L.A.
Angel McCoughtry is headed to Las Vegas and Kristi Toliver, a former Harrisonburg High School standout, is going back to Los Angeles on the first day that WNBA free agents can sign with new teams.
Toliver is headed back to Los Angeles after she spent the past few seasons in Washington and led the Mystics to their first WNBA championship. Toliver helped the Sparks win the title in 2016. She averaged 13 points and 6 assists last season for the Mystics.
McCoughtry spent her entire career in Atlanta with the Dream after getting drafted by them with the No. 1 pick in 2009. She averaged 19.1 points in her career. McCoughtry appeared in just one game last season while recovering from a knee injury.
In another move Monday, the Los Angeles Sparks traded Kalani Brown to the Dream for Brittney Sykes and Marie Gülich.
Catchings, Jackson, Cash top shrine class
Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player). The seven members will be inducted on June 13.
Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. and also a five-time WNBA defensive player of the year. She led the Indiana Fever to their lone title in 2012 and Tennessee to an NCAA championship in 1998.
Jackson helped the Seattle Storm win two WNBA titles and was the league’s MVP three times.
Cash won three WNBA championships with Detroit and Seattle. She also won two NCAA titles at UConn.
Callan has been USA Basketball’s national team director since 1996 and has guided the team to six consecutive Olympic gold medals.
Stiff is ESPN’s vice president for programming and acquisitions with an emphasis on NCAA women’s basketball, WNBA and other women’s sports. Donohoe was the NCAA vice president of Division I basketball from 2003 to 2012. She also was the director of the men’s basketball championship in 2002-03. Brock was the point guard at Delta State that won three AIAW titles from 1975 to 1977.
ELSEWHERE
- Hendrick Motorsports agreed to a five-year extension with sponsor Axalta through 2027. Axalta will be a primary sponsor of the No. 24 team with driver
WilliamByron
- for 14 Cup Series races each year beginning in 2021.
