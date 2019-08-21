NFL
Jets LB Copeland given PED suspension
New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was suspended by the NFL on Wednesday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
In a post on Instagram, Copeland explained that he used a supplement that he believed adhered to NFL rules.
Copeland, 28, was a key contributor on defense and special teams last year, his first with the Jets. He had a career-high five sacks while starting 10 games.
The suspension is the latest hit to New York’s linebacker corps after Avery Williamson was lost for the season with a torn knee ligament.
Miami’s Grant signs four-year extension
Miami Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant is 5-foot-6, which means that under his new contract, he could be worth nearly $364,000 per inch.
Grant signed a four-year extension for up to $24 million through the 2023 season.
One of the NFL’s smallest and fastest players, Grant has three career touchdowns on returns, tying the franchise record.
- A source familiar with the situation said defensive tackle
Damon Harrison
- and the Detroit Lions agreed to an $11 million, one-year extension, giving him three years left under contract with the franchise. The Lions acquired Harrison from the New York Giants in the middle of last season for a draft pick. Harrison, who turns 31 in November, was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
- In Hobart, Wis., Green Bay wide receiver
J’Mon Moore
- was cited for driving too fast for conditions after he lost control of his car in heavy rainfall and collided with a pickup truck. A police report said Moore was driving in Hobart on Friday when his Mercedes Benz spun out and crossed the grass median on State Highway 29, colliding with the oncoming truck. Moore, 24, wasn’t hurt. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital and plans to meet with a doctor to determine the extent of his injuries.
- Former Texans star
Mario Williams
- has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge accusing him of trespassing at a woman’s Houston-area home in Katy, Texas. Harris County court records show Williams was arrested Tuesday and freed on $100 bond. Williams, the No. 1 draft pick in 2006, spent six seasons with the Texans before joining Buffalo and then Miami in 2016. Court records show Williams has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
- The New Orleans Saints added linebacker
Will Compton
- and offensive lineman
Fisayo Awolaja
- to their training camp roster. The additions came after the club waived reserve long snapper
Nick Moore
- and placed offensive tackle
Chris Clark
- on injured reserve. Clark was carted off the field with a right leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles..
HOCKEY
Senators sign White to six-year deal
The Ottawa Senators signed forward Colin White to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million. White had 14 goals and 27 assists in 71 games last year in his first full season in the NHL.
Pavelich charged with assault
Mark Pavelich, a forward on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic hockey team who went on to play for the New York Rangers and two other NHL teams, has been charged with assault in Grand Marais, Minn., for allegedly beating a neighbor with a metal pole and breaking several of the man’s bones.
Pavelich, 61, attacked his neighbor last week at Pavelich’s home in the small Lake Superior community of Lutsen, Minn., after they returned from fishing, authorities allege in the criminal complaint. Pavelich told investigators he believed the man had “spiked” his beer, leading to the alleged attack, it states.
Pavelich played five seasons with the Rangers and parts of one season each with the Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks, scoring 137 goals and dishing out 192 assists in his 355 NHL games.
Pavelich had two assists in the United States’ “Miracle” 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in the semifinals of the 1980 Olympic tournament.
- The Minnesota Wild hired
Bill Guerin,
- who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as their new general manager.
- The New York Islanders agreed to terms with
Derick Brassard
- on a one-year contract. Brassard had 14 goals and nine assists in 70 games last season while with Pittsburgh, Florida and Colorado.
TENNIS
Osaka, Djokovic are top seeds for U.S. Open
Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the U.S. Open.
Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year’s final for her first Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ash Barty. Barty is the No. 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina. Williams was given the No. 8 seed by the U.S. Tennis Association. Madison Keys rounds out the top 10 seeds.
Djokovic, bidding for his second straight major title, is followed by fellow past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Dominic Thiem is No. 4 and Daniil Medvedev is fifth.
- Top-seeded
Wang Qiang
- reached the quarterfinals of the Bronx Open with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Fiona Ferro. The Chinese player, who will be the No. 18 seed in next week’s U.S. Open, will next face
Anna Blinkova
- , who outlasted
Mihaela Buzarnescu
- 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. No. 10 seed
Karolina Muchova
- also reached the quarterfinals by beating
Kristie Ahn
- 6-3, 6-1, moving on to play
Magda Linette
- . Linette knocked off ninth-seeded
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
- 6-1, 6-4.
ELSEWHERE
- Former New Mexico athletics director
Paul Krebs
- , who left in 2017 amid questions over spending, has been indicted in connection with a lavish 2015 golf trip to Scotland that was partly paid for with state funds, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Albuquerque, N.M. The indictment filed in state district court charges Krebs, 63, with embezzlement over $20,000 for using $24,500 in school money to pay for three people not affiliated with the university to go on the trip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.