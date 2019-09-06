AUTO RACING
Jones signs contract extension with JGR
Erik Jones on Friday signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2020 season.
Jones, 23, has two career Cup victories in three-plus seasons and 100 starts. He won the July race last year at Daytona International Speedway and took the checkered flag last week at Darlington Raceway.
Jones is part of the JGR stable that includes two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin, Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.
Jones raced his rookie season in 2017 on a one-year loaner contract to Gibbs’ sister team, the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing. He was pushed this year by JGR developmental driver Christopher Bell, but the extension will keep Jones in the No. 20 Toyota for another season.
NHL
Hurricanes sign Gardiner to four-year deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Jake Gardiner to a four-year contract. Gardiner will make an average of $4.05 million each season.
Gardiner, 29, had three goals and 27 assists while playing 62 regular-season games with Toronto last season, then added two assists in seven playoff games. He has 45 goals and 200 assists during his eight-year NHL career.
This marks the second straight offseason the Hurricanes gave a four-year deal to a free-agent defenseman. Calvin de Haan signed one a year ago, but was traded to Chicago in June.
Joe Thornton
- is coming back for another season at age 40, signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the San Jose Sharks after briefly contemplating retirement at the end of last season. Thornton decided in the offseason that he wasn’t ready to hang it up after 21 seasons in the NHL, saying he’d play only in San Jose. The Sharks were eager to bring Thornton back, but it took until a week before training camp for the contract to be completed. Thornton arrived in San Jose in a franchise-altering trade from Boston on Nov. 30, 2005, turning the Sharks into a perennial Cup contender that can never quite win it all. Thornton has 413 goals and 1,065 assists in 1,566 career games with Boston and San Jose.
- The NHL for the first time selected four female officials to work on the ice at prospect tournaments held this weekend.
Katie Guay
- and
Kelly Cooke
- were selected as referees, while
Kirsten Welsh
- and
Kendall Hanley
- will work as linesmen, the league said Friday. The four were selected out of a group of 96 officials, including 11 women, who participated in the league’s annual officials exposure combine last month in Buffalo, N.Y. It’s the next step in the league’s bid to have women officiate at the NHL level. Guay is the most experienced of the four, having refereed women’s games last year at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. She’s assigned to work the Anaheim Ducks-hosted tournament in Irvine, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gamecocks TE Muse given eligibility waiver
South Carolina transfer tight end Nick Muse‘s eligibility waiver was granted by the NCAA, clearing him to play this season for the Gamecocks.
Muse is a 6-foot-3, 232-pound junior who played the past two seasons at William & Mary. He picked the Gamecocks over LSU and other schools when he decided to leave the Tribe.
Muse is the brother of Clemson starting safety Tanner Muse.
- Georgia approved an $80 million expansion to its already sprawling football complex. The 165,000-square-foot operations building will be added to the existing Butts-Mehre athletic center. It will include coaches’ offices, an expansive locker room and players’ lounge, a new sports-medicine facility, a much-larger weight room, and a multi-purpose space to entertain recruits.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UConn coach undergoes neck surgery
UConn men’s coach Dan Hurley had surgery Friday to relieve pain in his neck and upper back.
School officials said the operation at the Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York was successful.
Hurley is expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days, then recuperate at home.
UConn officials said Hurley is not expected to miss the Sept. 28 start of the Huskies’ practices.
- Tuskegee University named
Benjy Taylor
- as men’s coach to replace
Jerry Dunn
- , who left the school in May. Taylor spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at California State University, Bakersfield.
ELSEWHERE
- Two Slovenian friends took charge of the Spanish Vuelta, with
Tadej Pogacar
- wining the 13th stage and
Primoz Roglic
- crossing the line just behind him to increase his overall lead in Los Machucos. Pogacar and Roglic moved to the front during the grueling final climb at Los Machucos, getting past breakaway leader Pierre Latour with less than 1 mile to go and finishing 27 seconds ahead of their closest chasers. Roglic opened a gap of 2 minutes, 25 seconds to Spaniard
Alejandro Valverde
- in the general classification. Pogacar moved to third place overall but was more than three minutes behind Roglic.
- The home of the Kentucky Derby wants to expand into live winter racing in 2020. If approved by state racing regulators, it means overcoats and hot chocolate could come into vogue at Churchill Downs — where mint juleps and sundresses are in fashion in the spring. The famed Louisville track’s parent company said it plans to seek approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to host a winter racing meet in January through March and in December of 2020. After that, Churchill Downs Inc. said it hopes those thoroughbred racing dates are awarded to a racing and gaming facility the company wants to build in northern Kentucky.
