TENNIS
Kenin beats Stosur for title
American Sofia Kenin beat former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Guangzhou (China) International on Saturday for her third WTA singles title of the year.
Kenin won her first singles title of 2019 on the hardcourts of Hobart, Australia in January, and added her second on grass in Mallorca in June. Stosur, who won the U.S. Open in 2011, was looking to win her first WTA title since Strasbourg in 2017.
Medvedev to face Coric
Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight final in St. Petersburg, Russia, continuing his strong form after reaching the final of the U.S. Open.
The top-seeded Russian beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-5, 7-5 in front of his home crowd and will play Borna Coric in Sunday’s final.
Fourth-seeded Coric beat Joao Sousa 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach his first final since losing to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai 11 months ago.
Roger Federer
- and
Rafael Nadal
- won their singles matches to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on the second day of the Laver Cup in Geneva. Federer rallied late and raised his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat
Nick Kyrgios
- 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7. Nadal beat
Milos Raonic
- 6-3, 7-6 (1) and was quickly back on court partnering
Stefanos Tsitsipas
- in the day’s doubles rubber match. Kyrgios and
Jack Sock
- won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring 2 key points for the world team which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.
- At the Toray Pan Pacific tournament, top-seeded and last year’s U.S. Open champion
Naomi Osaka
- beat
Elise Mertens
- 6-4, 6-1 to reach the final. She will play
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- , who defeated
Angelique Kerber
- 6-3, 6-3.
- At the Korea Open in Seoul,
Yafan Wang
- beat
Karolina Muchova
- 7-6 (5), 6-4 and will face fourth-seeded
Magda Linette
- in the final. Linette beat second-seeded
Ekaterina Alexandrova
- 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).
HORSE RACING
Math Wizard wins Pennsylvania Derby
Math Wizard won the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at 31-1 odds, edging Mr. Money by a neck in a race missing disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security in Bensalem, Pa. Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Math Wizard ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.94.
Maximum Security was scratched earlier in the week because of a colon problem.
Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., Math Wizard paid $64.20, $12 and $4.80. Mr. Money returned $3.60 and $2.60. War of Will was another length back in third and paid $4 to show.
FIGURE SKATING
Japanese skaters finish 1-2
Japan’s Keiji Tanaka and Sota Yamamoto finished 1-2 in the men’s final at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City.
Vincent Zhou won the bronze medal for the U.S., which took the pairs title behind Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. It was the second straight title at this event for the duo.
Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 129.35 points in the free skate — an international best. Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took the silver medal and China’s Cheng Peng and Yang Jin the bronze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.