TENNIS

Kenin beats Stosur for title

American Sofia Kenin beat former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Guangzhou (China) International on Saturday for her third WTA singles title of the year.

Kenin won her first singles title of 2019 on the hardcourts of Hobart, Australia in January, and added her second on grass in Mallorca in June. Stosur, who won the U.S. Open in 2011, was looking to win her first WTA title since Strasbourg in 2017.

Medvedev to face Coric

Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight final in St. Petersburg, Russia, continuing his strong form after reaching the final of the U.S. Open.

The top-seeded Russian beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-5, 7-5 in front of his home crowd and will play Borna Coric in Sunday’s final.

Fourth-seeded Coric beat Joao Sousa 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach his first final since losing to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai 11 months ago.

Roger Federer

  • and

Rafael Nadal

  • won their singles matches to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on the second day of the Laver Cup in Geneva. Federer rallied late and raised his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat

Nick Kyrgios

  • 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7. Nadal beat

Milos Raonic

  • 6-3, 7-6 (1) and was quickly back on court partnering

Stefanos Tsitsipas

  • in the day’s doubles rubber match. Kyrgios and

Jack Sock

  • won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring 2 key points for the world team which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.
  • At the Toray Pan Pacific tournament, top-seeded and last year’s U.S. Open champion

Naomi Osaka

  • beat

Elise Mertens

  • 6-4, 6-1 to reach the final. She will play

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

  • , who defeated

Angelique Kerber

  • 6-3, 6-3.
  • At the Korea Open in Seoul,

Yafan Wang

  • beat

Karolina Muchova

  • 7-6 (5), 6-4 and will face fourth-seeded

Magda Linette

  • in the final. Linette beat second-seeded

Ekaterina Alexandrova

  • 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).

HORSE RACING

Math Wizard wins Pennsylvania Derby

Math Wizard won the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at 31-1 odds, edging Mr. Money by a neck in a race missing disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security in Bensalem, Pa. Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Math Wizard ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.94.

Maximum Security was scratched earlier in the week because of a colon problem.

Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., Math Wizard paid $64.20, $12 and $4.80. Mr. Money returned $3.60 and $2.60. War of Will was another length back in third and paid $4 to show.

FIGURE SKATING

Japanese skaters finish 1-2

Japan’s Keiji Tanaka and Sota Yamamoto finished 1-2 in the men’s final at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City.

Vincent Zhou won the bronze medal for the U.S., which took the pairs title behind Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. It was the second straight title at this event for the duo.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 129.35 points in the free skate — an international best. Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took the silver medal and China’s Cheng Peng and Yang Jin the bronze.

— From wire reports

