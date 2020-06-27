NFL
Kiick’s family donates his brain to CTE research
Allie Kiick, daughter of late Miami Dolphins great Jim Kiick, said she never had any discussions with her father about donating his brain to science.
It was a tough conversation for their family to have, she said, before Kiick — an instrumental member of the Dolphins teams that won back-to-back Super Bowl titles under Don Shula in 1972 and 1973 — died on June 20 at the age of 73.
But she knew her dad would want to help others dealing with the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the progressive and degenerative brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head.
Along with having Kiick’s brain donated, Allie Kiick started a fundraiser on Facebook this past week to raise money for the Concussion Legacy Foundation to continue its research on CTE.
The foundation — which also examined the brains of former teammates such as Nick Buoniconti, Bill Stanfill, and Bob Kuechenberg — started a Jim Kiick Memorial Fund online as well.
Phil Krueger
- , who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history, has died. He was 90. Mr. Krueger died Monday at his home, his family said. Mr. Krueger coached offense, defense and special teams during more than three decades in the NFL and college. He was the head coach at Fresno State and Utah State, going 31-22, and an assistant at Illinois. Mr. Krueger moved from the field to Tampa Bay’s front office and spent 10 years as an executive, known for his skill in negotiating contracts.
SOCCER
Courage defeat Thorns in opener of NWSL Challenge Cup
Lynn Williams scored in stoppage time and the North Carolina Courage defeated the Portland Thorns 2-1 in the opening game of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament on Saturday in Herrman, Utah.
The NWSL is the first professional team sport to return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The teams had opened preseason training camps when the league shut down on March 12.
Players from both teams took a knee during the national anthem and wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts in pregame warmups to protest racial inequity.
ELSEWHERE
- A North Carolina dirt track in Pine Hall has lost some partnerships after its owner advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale online days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of
Bubba Wallace
- , the top series’ only African American driver. A concrete company and a driver series ended their partnerships Friday with the half-mile, dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The Carolina Sprint Tour posted on its Facebook page that it would not race at the speedway for the rest of its season.
- Los Dodgers outfielder
Andrew Toles
- , who hasn’t played since 2018, was arrested and jailed this week when police found him sleeping behind Key West Airport in South Florida. Toles, 28, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing Monday night. Police listed his address as “streets of Key West.” The Miami Herald reported he ignored requests by the police to leave. His arraignment is scheduled for July 2.
- A barn at Belmont Park has been placed under a precautionary quarantine because of a suspected case of equine herpesvirus Type 1. New York Racing Association officials said 4-year-old colt trained by
Chris Englehart
- exhibited fever and neurological symptoms associated with EHV-1 on Saturday and is being treated by a private veterinarian. EHV-1 can cause upper respiratory infection in young horses. The virus can also cause a severe neurological disease.
