GOLF
Kim takes one-shot lead into final round
Sei Young Kim had only one birdie on the back nine and held on for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship with the richest prize ever in women’s golf on the line in Naples, Fla.
Kim led by as many as five shots with three birdies over the opening seven holes. She stopped converting birdie chances on the back nine of Tiburon Golf Club, and Korda made her move.
Korda shot 31 on the back nine for a 66.
Kim was at 16-under 200 and will be in the final group with Korda. At stake is $1.5 million to the winner.
Todd up by two, eyes third straight win
Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine to seize control and shot 8-under 62 at Sea Island to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Todd is coming off victories in the inaugural Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
He was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66). Todd is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.
SKIING
Shiffrin sets another record
Coming off a record-breaking season with 17 race wins, Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t need much time in the new campaign to reach yet another milestone.
The American set the World Cup record for most slalom wins by any skier, after earning her 41st career victory in the discipline at the season-opening slalom race in Levi, Finland.
Shiffrin beat the 32-year-old mark by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 40 slaloms between 1974 and 1987. Shiffrin amassed her total in just seven years.
Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic and four-time world champion, has held the women’s record since passing Marlies Raich‘s tally of 35 slalom wins a year ago.
On Saturday, Shiffrin came from behind to defeat Petra Vlhova.
NBA
League, union eye shorter season
The NBA may be closer to a shorter season, a new postseason format and the in-season tournament commissioner Adam Silver has long wanted as well.
A source familiar with the negotiations said Saturday the NBA is working with the players’ union and its teams on a plan to shorten the regular season, possibly to 78 games. They also are considering a change to the playoff seeding and the addition of a midyear tournament for all 30 clubs in time for the 2021-22 season.
- Los Angeles Lakers guard
Rajon Rondo
- was fined $35,000 by the NBA after he was ejected in the fourth quarter of a victory at Oklahoma City. The league said Rondo made “unsportsmanlike physical contact” with Thunder guard
Dennis Schroder
- , verbally abused an official and didn’t leave the court in a timely manner after he was thrown out.
NFL
Steelers’ Rudolph fined $50,000 for brawl role
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a brawl that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit him over the head with a helmet.
Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon” in the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. The league also fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 apiece.
NHL
Canucks beat Capitals in shootout
Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots and then denied seven more during an extended shootout, helping the visiting Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1.
Elias Pettersson scored his 10th goal for Vancouver. Bo Horvat scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kipchoge, Muhammad named athletes of year
Pioneering marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge and U.S. hurdler Dalilah Muhammad have been named the world athletes of the year in track and field.
Kipchoge wins the men’s accolade after becoming the first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon, even though that feat wasn’t officially recognized as a world record. Muhammad took the women’s honors after winning world championship gold in the 400-meter hurdles in world-record time.
TENNIS
Spain, Canada reach Davis Cup final
Rafael Nadal won his singles and doubles in leading Spain to a 2-1 comeback win over Britain to put the hosts back in the Davis Cup final in Madrid.
Nadal and Feliciano Lopez defeated Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) in the decisive doubles to secure Spain its first final since 2012.
Spain, a five-time champion, will play Canada in the climax of the revamped Davis Cup on Sunday.
Kyle Edmund gave Britain the lead with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Lopez in the first singles, then Nadal evened the semifinal by cruising past Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-0 for his 28th straight Davis Cup singles victory.
Canada reached its first final in 106 years of playing the Davis Cup after Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov beat Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in another decisive doubles. Rublev put the Russians ahead defeating Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles, and Shapovalov evened the tie by downing Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
VCU women reach Atlantic 10 final
Maria Giommarini had 12 kills and Jasmin Sneed added eight blocks as top-seeded VCU rolled past fifth-seeded La Salle 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 in the Atlantic 10l tournament semifinals in Kingston, R.I. The Rams will face the winner of the Dayton-Saint Louis match, which was played Saturday night, in the final Sunday at 2 p.m.
