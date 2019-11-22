GOLF
Kim keeps two-shot lead in LPGA finale
Sei Young Kim hit her best shot on the final hole Friday, leaving her a tap-in birdie for a 5-under 67 that kept her lead at two shots in the CME Group Tour Championship and moved her one step closer to the richest prize in women’s golf in Naples, Fla.
Caroline Masson of Germany sank a 40-foot birdie putt from off the 18th green for a 66 to get within one shot until Kim answered with a birdie.
Kim was at 12-under 132.
The winner gets $1.5 million.
Duncan shoots 61, leads by two
Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle and wound up with the best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic in St. Simons, Island, Ga.
Duncan added four birdies on the front nine and went out in 29. His final birdie came after a tee shot to 7 feet on the 17th hole, and he saved par from 8 feet on the last.
He was at 14-under 128, two shots ahead of Sanderson Farms winner Sebastian Munoz (63), Rhein Gibson (64) and D.J. Trahan (63).
BASEBALL
Abreu, White Sox reach $50 million deal
Jose Abreu always figured he would reach a deal to remain with the White Sox. And Friday, the veteran first baseman agreed to a new three-year, $50 million contract.
“I didn’t have any doubt that this would happen,” Abreu, 32, said.
Abreu — who signed a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer last week — led the White Sox with 33 home runs in 2019 and led the American League with 123 RBIs.
- The Seattle Mariners are locking up
Evan White
- for the future before he ever plays a major league game. Seattle and White have reached agreement on a $24 million, six-year contract, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The contract is expected to be finalized sometime next week. The 23-year-old White was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft out of Kentucky. From the time he joined the Mariners system he’s been regarded as the club’s first baseman of the future because of his excellent defense in the field and a solid bat at the plate.
- The Yankees plan to not pay
Jacoby Ellsbury
- the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment. New York general manager sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent,
Scott Boras,
- informing them the team converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal, a source familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. Ellsbury has not played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA warns Cowboys of possible infraction
The NCAA warned Oklahoma State that it may be guilty of a major infraction tied to the actions of former assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans.
The school released the NCAA’s notice that alleges Evans “engaged in unethical conduct” from April 2016 through September 2017 by accepting bribes from a financial adviser to arrange meetings between the adviser and players. The school said it agreed with the NCAA.
The NCAA also said those in authority “condoned, participated in or negligently disregarded” Evans’ conduct and believes the school could be guilty of a Level I violation that could include scholarship reductions and postseason bans.
ELSEWHERE
Spain, Russia, Britain make Cup semifinals
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both played singles and doubles Friday, but only the Spaniard was able to lead his team into the last four at the Davis Cup Finals.
Nadal guided Spain to a 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina, while Djokovic couldn’t prevent Serbia from being eliminated after a 2-1 loss to Russia in Madrid.
Andy Murray didn’t play again on Friday, but Britain made the last four by beating Germany 2-0.
Spain will make its second straight semifinal appearance after Nadal and Marcel Granollers defeated Máximo González and Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the decisive doubles match in front of a lively and vocal crowd at the Caja Mágica center court.
Guido Pella had defeated Pablo Carreño Busta 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the first singles, but Nadal had kept Spain in contention with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman for his 27th straight Davis Cup singles victory.
- World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared noncompliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer’s Olympics. The World Anti-Doping Agency said its compliance and review committee made the recommendation after reviewing a case involving manipulated data from the Moscow anti-doping lab that was being used to prosecute cases. The WADA executive committee will discuss the recommendation at a meeting Dec. 9, and if it agrees, it will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games.
- Mississippi has removed the interim tag from
Keith Carter
- ‘s title by officially naming him the school’s athletics director. Carter had been working as Ole Miss’ interim athletics director since
RossBjork
- ‘s departure in May.
AROUND THE STATE
U.Va. women ousted in NCAA tourney
MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson scored at the 81:29 mark to give Washington State a 3-2 victory over the Virginia women’s soccer team in a second-round match of the NCAA tournament in Charlottesville. Diana Ordonez and Megan McCool scored for Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.