GOLF
Koepka passes on new league
Brooks Koepka said Sunday he has no interest in the Premier Golf League, another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept that now won’t have the two of the top players in the world.
“I am out of the PGL. I’m going with the PGA Tour,” Koepka told The Associated Press. “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.”
Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at No. 1 in the world a month ago, said last month in Mexico City that he was not interested in the new league. He said he valued his freedom to decide when and where to play instead of the proposed schedule of 18 tournaments, not including the majors.
Koepka said he made up his mind after meeting with organizers in Los Angeles a month ago during the Genesis Invitational, wanting to wait for a time when any announcement would not become a distraction. He had said at the start of the Florida swing only that “I want to play against the best.”
With golf shutting down over concerns about the new coronavirus, he wanted it made clear he wasn’t going anywhere.
Koepka, now No. 3 in the world, and McIlroy cited the freedom he enjoys on the PGA Tour. Koepka also spoke about the majority of the PGA Tour who he fears would be left out if all the attention was heaped on top stars competing in a team format.
“I get that the stars are what people come to see,” Koepka said. “But these guys who we see win, who have been grinding for 10 or 15 years, that’s what makes the cool stories. I’d have a hard time looking at guys and putting them out of a job.”
BASEBALL
Phillies sign Venezuelan prospect
Spring training games are canceled, and opening day remains a mystery, but the Phillies remained busy this weekend on the international market.
They signed 18-year-old Yhoswar Garcia, a well-regarded center fielder from Venezuela, and awarded him a $2.5 million bonus. Garcia was one of the top prospects in last summer’s class, but was unable to sign because of an issue with his birth date. FanGraphs ranked Garcia as the sixth-best international prospect.
The 6-foot-1, 155-pound Garcia is a strong defender with a great arm. He’s still years away from Philadelphia as he’ll likely play this summer in the Domincan Summer League or Gulf Coast League, assuming those leagues are not shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SLED DOG RACING
Waerner leads Iditarod
Deep snow is slowing down mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions.
“I’ve been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled,” Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday. “That’s perfect for these kind of conditions,” he said.
Waerner, a native of England living in Norway, was the first to leave the checkpoint, with about an hour’s lead over the second-place musher, Aaron Burmeister of Nome.
The checkpoint in Kaltag is normally at a community hall, but this year it was set up outside the village of about 235 people, 629 miles miles into the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska.
The Iditarod, in consultation with community leaders, decided to bypass Kaltag over fears of the coronavirus. Similar precautions were made in the village of Nulato, where the checkpoint was moved from the village to the Yukon River.
