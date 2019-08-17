TENNIS
Barty, Djokovic ousted in Cincinnati
Ashleigh Barty’s chance to move back to No. 1 was only one victory away. At the end of an up-and-down week, she didn’t have another comeback left.
Neither did Novak Djokovic, who went away with another disappointment in Cincinnati.
Barty lost to Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday. Djokovic ended the day with another stunner, getting overwhelmed by Daniil Medvedev’s serve as the Russian pulled out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.
It’s been that kind of week in Cincinnati, with top players in both brackets either struggling or hurt heading into the U.S. Open.
The women’s bracket has a lot questions with New York just around the corner. No. 1 isn’t one of them.
Barty’s seven-week run atop the field ended when Naomi Osaka edged ahead of her in the latest ranking. A victory Saturday would have moved Barty back ahead for the U.S. Open. Instead, she dropped the opening set for the third straight match and this time, there was no digging out.
Osaka dropped out of her semifinal match Friday with discomfort in her left knee that caused her worry. She still plans to play in New York, but it’s unclear whether the knee will be a problem.
A resurgent Kuznetsova gave Barty no openings, knocking off a top-five player for the second time this week to reach her first final of the season. The 153rd-ranked player is recovering from seven-month layoff because of a knee injury.
In Sunday’s final, Kuznetsova will face Madison Keys , who beat Sofia Kenin 7-5, 6-4 with the help of 14 aces.
In the men’s bracket, Djokovic overcame concerns about his right elbow but couldn’t prevail over Medvedev’s 14 aces. Djokovic got the muscles around his right elbow rubbed during his quarterfinal win on Friday night and showed no sign of a problem a day later.
Djokovic won the tournament for the first time last year, getting the only Masters 1000 title that had eluded him.
Medvedev willl face David Goffin, who reached his first Masters 1000 final by beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 .
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
Kings’ Fox withdraws from U.S. team
De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings withdrew from USA Basketball’s national team Saturday, meaning the Americans now have 13 candidates for the 12-man World Cup roster.
Fox told USA Basketball of his choice a few hours before the team was to fly to Australia for final preparations for this month’s tournament in China. Fox was in the team’s plans for the Australia trip, and it was believed he would have been a strong candidate for the World Cup squad.
Fox played a team-low six minutes in the Americans’ 90-81 win over Spain in a pre-World Cup exhibition at Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night. He had 2 points and one assist, and the U.S. outscored Spain by 10 points in his brief stints on the floor.
After the game, he gave no indication he was thinking about leaving the team. “It’s playing for your country and at the highest level,” Fox told the Los Angeles Times.
Hours later, Fox was headed in a different direction.
Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points, Khris Middleton added 12 for the U.S. against Spain.
CYCLING
Levinsohn, Sydlik win race up mountain
A Massachusetts man and a Pennsylvania woman have won the grueling bicycle race up the highest peak in the northeastern United States.
Erik Levinsohn, of Boston, and Stefanie Sydlik, of Pittsburgh, beat the competition in the men’s and women’s divisions of the 7.6-mile Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb to the summit at 6,288 feet on Saturday in Pinkham Notch, N.H.
Levinsohn had finished second and third in his two previous races in 2013 and 2018. He crossed the finish line in 53 minutes and 42 seconds Saturday, after breaking away from the lead pack in the second mile.
Sydlik completed the race in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 34 seconds.
Felice Gimondi
- , one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours, has died. He was 76. The Italian Cycling Federation said efforts to resuscitate Mr. Gimondi failed after the Italian suffered a heart attack while swimming on vacation in Sicily on Friday and died the same day. Mr. Gimondi won the Tour de France in 1965 as a 22-year-old in his first year as a professional. He went on to win the Giro d’Italia in 1967, 1969 and 1976, and the Spanish Vuelta in 1968. The other cyclists to win all three Grand Tours are Belgian rider
Merckx,Jacques Anquetil
- and
Bernard Hinault
- of France,
AlbertoContador
- of Spain,
Vincenzo Nibali
- of Italy and Britain’s
Chris Froome
- .
HORSE RACING
Horologist wins Monmouth Oaks
Horologist upset Jaywalk, last year’s juvenile filly champion, in the $162,500 Monmouth Oaks in Oceanport, N.J.
Jaywalk, the 1-5 favorite, set the pace until Horologist made a strong run along the rail on the final turn. She slipped by to win by three quarters of a length in the stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Monmouth Park.
Horologist won for the fifth time in 10 starts for trainer John Mazza. Angel Suarez was aboard for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.44.
Horologist — whose name refers to a maker or dealer of timepieces — paid 12.80, $3.40 and $2.10 as the 5-1 second choice in the five-horse field.
Jaywalk returned $2.10 and $2.10. Sweet Sami D paid $2.10 to show.
AROUND THE STATE
- Former Norfolk State football player
JaQuan “Jay” Anderson
- was convicted Thursday evening in Norfolk of second-degree murder and illegal use of a gun in the death of
Nick Ackies
- , a fellow Spartans player and former Douglas Freeman standout. Anderson was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
