TENNIS
Kyrgios, Pegula win D.C. titles
Just five games into the Citi Open final in Washington on Sunday, Nick Kyrgios clutched at the middle of his back after a point. Soon, he was holding on to the chair umpire’s stand while trying to stretch.
When the opening set ended, he was flat on the ground, getting treatment from a trainer. Eventually, after 1½ hours of play, Kyrgios was wincing in pain — because he was lifting the champion’s trophy at the hard-court tournament.
Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out, edging No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to win his second title of the year and move his ranking back into the top 30.
Earlier Sunday, Jessica Pegula — a 25-year-old American ranked 79th, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres — won her first WTA title, defeating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s final. Pegula had a 4-8 record and hadn’t reached the quarterfinals anywhere this season until winning five consecutive matches at Washington’s hard-court tournament.
Zheng Saisai
- of China won her first career singles title, beating
ArynaSabalenka
- of Belarus 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, Calif.
AUTO RACING
John Force claims 150th Funny Car victory
John Force raced to his record-extending 150th Funny Car victory in the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Kent, Wash. Force, 70, won for the first time since the Colorado event last year, beating Ron Capps in the final with a 3.971-second run at 320.58 mph in the Peak Auto Lighting Chevrolet.
The 16-time season champion won for the ninth time at Pacific Raceways.
Austin Prock won in Top Fuel, and Matt Hartford topped the Pro Stock field. Prock won for the first time in his career, beating points leader Steve Torrence in the final with a 3.875 at 307.86.
Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton overtook Max Verstappen near the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest to earn his 81st Formula 1 victory and extend his championship lead. The Mercedes driver is now only 10 wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.
Sebastian Vettel finished behind Verstappen in third place for Ferrari ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr.
SOCCER
U.S. women blank Ireland in victory tour
Departing head coach Jill Ellis and the U.S. women’s national team opened their post-World Cup domestic victory tour with a 3-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.
Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd scored first-half goals at the Rose Bowl to kick off a five-city tour bringing the champions to their stateside fans. They’ll also stop in Philadelphia, St. Paul and Charlotte before finishing in Chicago on Oct. 3 to conclude Ellis’ 5½ years in charge.
Ellis announced her decision Tuesday to walk away as the first two-time women’s World Cup champion coach, and this win improved her record to 103-7-18 in the U.S.’ top job since 2014.
Alejandro Bedoya
- made a statement about gun violence in the nation’s capital. After scoring the opening goal in the Philadelphia Union’s 5-1 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night, Bedoya ran to an on-field microphone and shouted to the crowd: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”
Marco Fabian
- had two goals and an assist for the Union.
- FC Cincinnati hired
Ron Jans
- on Sunday as its third head coach in their first MLS season. The expansion team fired Alan Koch in May.
Yoann Damet
- directed the club as interim head coach and will remain as an assistant. Jans has directed eight clubs in Europe. Last-place Cincinnati is 5-17-2.
SWIMMING
Lochte wins 20 IM at national meet
Ryan Lochte won the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships in Stanford, Calif., fresh off a 14-month ban. The 12-time Olympic medalist touched in 1 minute, 57.76 seconds on Sunday — 1.07 ahead of runner-up Shaine Casas — to earn his first national title since 2014.
Lochte, 35, was competing for the first time since the recent end of a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B-12 above the allowable limit.
ELSEWHERE
- Veteran pro football writer
Don Banks
- who was recently hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to cover the NFL, died in his sleep early Sunday morning at a Canton, Ohio, hotel where he had been attending Saturday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies. He was 56. Mr. Banks had spent the past three years working for The Athletic-Boston. For 17 years before that, he was part of Sports Illustrated’s coverage team. He also worked for the St. Petersburg Times, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, St. Paul Pioneer Press, NFL.com, Bleacher Report and Patriots.com.
Brittney Griner
- had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the visiting Washington Mystics 103-82 in a WNBA game. The Mystics (14-7) saw their five-game win streak end.
- The U.S. women’s volleyball team has secured its berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina in straight sets at a Tokyo women’s volleyball qualification tournament in Bossier City, La. Coach
Karch Kiraly
- ’s third-ranked Americans went unbeaten in Pool C of qualifying this weekend before beating No. 11 Argentina 25-22, 25-17, 25-13.
- West Virginia guard
Tynice Martin
- was suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Martin was named to the all-Big 12 first team as a junior last season after averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds.
