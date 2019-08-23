NBA
Lakers plan to sign Howard
Los Angeles intends to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision says.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn’t been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.
The eight-time All-Star selection will be the ostensible replacement for center DeMarcus Cousins, who recently tore a knee ligament after signing with the Lakers as a free agent last month. Cousins could be sidelined for the entire upcoming season, and Howard will team with JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to play the center spot for the Lakers.
Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando in August 2012. Although Howard valiantly played through injuries, he also clashed with Kobe Bryant, coach Mike D’Antoni and others in the locker room before that misbegotten season ended with a first-round playoff sweep.
Kings, NBA taking no action against Walton
The Kings and the NBA have announced they are taking no action against Luke Walton after not finding enough evidence during an investigation into allegations that the coach sexually assaulted a woman.
The team and league began a joint investigation in April following a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant, who “elected not to participate in the investigation. Based on this and the available evidence, the investigators determined that there was not a sufficient basis to support the allegations made against coach Walton.”
Walton was hired by the Kings on April 13 just one day after being dismissed from his first head coaching job with the Lakers.
Tom Nissalke
- , who won coach of the year honors in the NBA and ABA, is dead at 87. Mr. Nissalke passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday. He was the first coach of the Utah Jazz after the franchise relocated from New Orleans in 1979. Mr. Nissalke was also an NBA head coach in Seattle, Houston and Cleveland. Mr. Nissalke was named the NBA’s coach of the year in 1976-77.
AUTO RACING
Report on Earnhardt Jr. crash released
The National Transportation Safety Board says part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched down a third time during its crash in East Tennessee last week.
The NTSB released a preliminary report Friday essentially repeating the description investigators offered at a news conference last week.
Earnhardt, a NASCAR television analyst and retired driver, was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed Aug. 15. The report says three passengers suffered minor injuries.
The report says the plane bounced twice during its landing, then continued airborne down the runway until touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet of paved surface remaining. The plane went through a chain-link fence before resting on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.
Newgarden nabs IndyCar pole
Josef Newgarden won the pole for Saturday night’s IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. It was the second pole in succession for the series points leader, his third of the season and the eighth of his career.
Going out last of 22 cars, Newgarden had a two-lap average speed of 186.508 mph on Friday over the 1.25-mile oval. He beat out Sebastien Bourdais, whose two-lap average was 185.927 mph.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA clears Wisconsin’s Cephus
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was declared eligible to play Friday, a year after he was suspended in the fallout from a sexual assault allegation that resulted in his acquittal by a jury at trial.
Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after prosecutors charged him with assaulting two women in his apartment the preceding April. The university expelled him earlier this year before he finished the spring semester for violating its nonacademic misconduct code.
A jury acquitted Cephus of the charges earlier this month and Chancellor Rebecca Blank allowed him to return to school. The athletic department said he wasn’t eligible to play in games but didn’t elaborate. Coach Paul Chryst said the problem was related to a lack of credits.
Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said Friday the NCAA has cleared Cephus and he is eligible for the 19th-ranked Badgers, who open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.
Cephus returned to practice on Wednesday.
TENNIS
Giorgi, Linette reach final at Bronx Open
Camila Giorgi fought off three match points in a third-set tiebreaker and rallied to beat top-seeded Wang Qiang 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Friday and reach the final of the Bronx Open.
Giorgi will play in her second final in the last month when she faces Magda Linette, who upset No. 5 seed Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first semifinal.
Wang served for the match with a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but Giorgi won the next two points on the Chinese player’s serve to start a run of five straight points to seize the match.
ELSEWHERE
Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov
- tested positive for cocaine at the world championship and has been banned from the Russia team for four years.
Kuznetsov failed a doping test after a sample was taken on May 26, the day Russia won the bronze medal game against the Czech Republic in Slovakia, the International Ice Hockey Federation said Friday.
The ban does not stop Kuznetsov from playing in the NHL, which classifies cocaine as a drug of abuse rather than a performance-enhancing doping product.
The NHL said Kuznetsov agreed to meet with commissioner Gary Bettman before training camp, and will undergo regular testing.
