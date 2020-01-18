GOLF
Landry, Scheffler share four-shot lead
Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler broke away Saturday at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif.
Landry shot a 7-under 65 at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to join Scheffler atop the leader board at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.
Scheffler had a 66 on the adjacent Stadium Course, also the site of the final round Sunday.
Fowler, tied with Scheffler for the second-round lead, overcame two front-nine bogeys to shoot 70 at the Stadium Course.
Ryan Moore and Chase Seiffert were five strokes back at 16 under. Moore had a 67 at the Stadium, and Seiffert shot 67 on the Nicklaus layout.
Park leads Kim by two in LPGA opener
Inbee Park finally made a bogey, but she still finished with a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Sei Young Kim heading into the final round of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Park, a 19-time winner on the LPGA Tour, hadn’t made a bogey since November’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. But she finally dropped a shot when she three-putted the difficult 211-yard par-3 18th.
To that point, she’d been precise and had a decent day with the putter. She hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and made five birdies.
Closest to Park is Kim, whose three victories in 2019 included the CME Group Tour Championship. Kim made five birdies on the second nine and shot 67.
TENNIS
Barty, Rublev win Adelaide titles
Top-ranked Ash Barty fine-tuned for the first major of the season by winning her first title on home soil with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 24-ranked Dayana Yastremska in the Adelaide (Australia) International final.
The French Open champion had reached final in Australia before, finishing runner-up twice at the Sydney International after losses to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Petra Kvitova last year.
Andrey Rublev became the first man in 16 years to win two titles in the first two weeks of the season when he beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 in Adelaide to follow up on his victory in Doha.
Dominik Hrbaty won the Adelaide and Auckland titles in 2004 before the Australian Open.
- A year after failing to qualify for the Australian Open,
Elena Rybakina
- will enter the season’s first major with a seeding and fresh off a title after beating
Zhang Shuai
- 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the Hobart (Australia) International final. The 20-year-old Rybakina surged more than 150 places in the WTA rankings in 2019 to finish at No. 37. She’ll enter the Australian Open as the 29th seed after reaching the final at the Shenzhen Open in China to start the 2020 season and capturing her second career title a week later.
NHL
Florida’s Driedger out several weeks
Florida goalie Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with what’s believed to be a groin injury, the latest health issue at that position for the Panthers.
Driedger was hurt midway through the first period of the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He is 5-2-0 in nine appearances for Florida this season.
The Panthers have also been without goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for much of January while he recovers from an upper-body injury.
SKIING
Brignone, Vlholva share win, edge Shiffrin
Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova tied for a World Cup giant slalom victory in Sestriere, Italy, while overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished third by the smallest of margins.
Shiffrin was just one hundredth of a second behind the joint winners.
Brignone, the Olympic bronze medallist in GS, claimed her 13th career World Cup win and third this season.
Shiffrin has gone four straight races without a win. But the American skier maintains a 233-point lead over Vlhova in the overall standings.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Morgan, LeMay fuel East’s Shrine victory
Florida International’s James Morgan led two first-quarter scoring drives and Charlotte’s Benny LeMay rushed for two touchdowns to lead the East to a 31-27 victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla.
LeMay’s 9-yard TD run with just under two minutes remaining sealed offensive MVP honors for the 5-foot-8, 216-pound running back in the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game, which was played at Tropicana Field.
Morgan started at quarterback for the East and shared playing time with Princeton’s Kevin Davidson and Mississippi State’s Tommy Stevens, who led his team downfield for the winning TD after the West took a 27-24 lead on James Robinson‘s 63-yard scoring run.
ELSEWHERE
Kaillie Humphries
- of the U.S. extended her lead atop the women’s bobsled World Cup standings, teaming with
Sylvia Hoffman
- to pick up a bronze medal at this weekend’s Austria stop at Innsbruck. Olympic champion
Mariama Jamanka
- and
Annika Drazek
- of Germany won the race in 1 minute, 47.34 seconds.
Laura Nolte
- and
Erline Nolte
- of Germany were second in 1:47.53, holding off Humphries and Hoffman — third in 1:47.56. Humphries, who did not race last season and transferred to the U.S. team from her native Canada this past September, now has a 23-point lead over Germany’s
Stephanie Schneider
- in the season standings. Schneider was fifth on Saturday.
Tatyana Ivanova
- of Russia had the fastest time in both heats and won a women’s World Cup luge race in Lillehammer, Norway, while
Summer Britcher
- of the U.S. won her third medal of the season. Ivanova crossed the line in 1 minute, 35.482 seconds. Britcher took the silver in 1:35.599 and Germany’s
Julia Taubitz
- was third in 1:35.624.
