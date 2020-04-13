AUTO RACING
Larson punished for racial slur in virtual race
Kyle Larson‘s racial slur cost him his two primary NASCAR supporters. It likely will cost him his job soon.
McDonald’s and Credit One Bank ended their sponsorship of Larson on Monday, a day after he used the N-word during a livestream of a virtual race. The decision came hours after NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing suspended Larson indefinitely, his team doing so without pay.
Without funding from McDonald’s and Credit One Bank, Ganassi seemingly will be forced to dump Larson in favor of a different driver.
McDonald’s has partnered with CGR for nearly a decade and sponsors the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Ending its relationship with Larson would make it next to impossible for Ganassi to stick with Larson behind the wheel.
Ross Chastain would be a likely replacement. Chastain is a Ganassi development driver who has been on loan to Roush Fenway Racing as an injury fill-in for Ryan Newman.
NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity-training course before he can be eligible for reinstatement.
Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts. “I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said,” Larson said. “There is no excuse for that.”
Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, “You can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.
Larson, 27, has six career Cup wins and finished a career-best sixth in the standings last season.
NBA
Oakley criticizes Ewing, King
Add Patrick Ewing and Bernard King to Charles Oakley’s hit list.
Oakley, a former Virginia Union star who already has a feud with New York Knicks owner James Dolan, switched gears to focus his disdain on two Hall of Famers, one of whpm he played with during the franchise’s last glory days in the 1990s.
Oakley spent 10 years in New York and was a factor on of one of the best teams in franchise history. But in a recent interview, Oakley said that Knicks team didn’t win a title because of Ewing. “We were held back because we had to wait for him,” Oakley said on CBS Sports Radio. “ Every superstar in this league, if you don’t go through adversity, if you try to duck and dodge it, it’s going to dampen your team. And we got dampened that way.”
The Knicks reached the NBA Finals in 1994 with Ewing at center, John Starks in the backcourt and Oakley and Anthony Mason in the frontcourt.
“He was a high-maintenance player,” Oakley said of Ewing.
Oakley also holds a grudge against the Knicks legends who went to Madison Square Garden and sat with James Dolan just four days after Dolan had him removed from his seats, arrested and banned from the arena. That includes King, whom Oakley said should have known better. “I wanted to smack Bernard. Serious. I lost so much respect for him,” Oakley said.
- The Chicago Bulls fired general manager
Gar Forman
- on Monday, while hiring Denver Nuggets GM
Arturas Karnisovas
- as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving
John Paxson
- into an advisory role.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Quickley, Dotson to enter NBA draft
Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable-mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged a team-high 16.1 points last season. The AP’s first-team all-SEC selection and conference player of the year also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the league’s regular-season championship.
Another draft declaration was made by Kansas sophomore point guard Devon Dotson. Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 points a game (on 46.8% shooting) for the 28-3 Jayhawks. Dotson was named first-team all-Big 12 and second-team AP All-American.
PRO FOOTBALL
Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash
Tarvaris Jackson, who started 21 games at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010, was killed in a one-car crash on Sunday night. He was 36.
Mr. Jackson, who was the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, died near Montgomery, Ala., when his car left the road, struck a tree and rolled over, ESPN reported.
Mr. Jackson helped the Vikings reach the playoffs in 2008 and started in a first-round playoff loss to Philadelphia before backing up Brett Favre in 2009 and 2010.
Mr. Jackson was the starting quarterback for Seattle in 2011 before being traded to Buffalo for a seventh-round pick. He returned to the Seahawks to back up Russell Wilson (Collegiate) from 2013 to 2015. Jackson played briefly during the Seahawks’ 43-8 victory over Denver in 2014 Super Bowl.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kansas State picks up experienced DB
Kansas State added an experienced defender to its roster. Kiondre Thomas, a redshirt junior defensive back who has played three seasons of college football, said he will transfer from Minnesota and play for the Wildcats next season.
Thomas will be eligible to play immediately in Manhattan as a graduate transfer. He made 77 tackles, broke up seven passes and recovered one fumble while playing cornerback in three seasons at Minnesota. He played in all 13 games last season.
