NFL
League bolsters Rooney Rule
The NFL is amending the Rooney Rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, two sources familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Reacting to a lack of diversity progress in hirings for those jobs, the league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings. At least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator’s spot, the sources said.
The rule, named after the late Dan Rooney, who owned the Pittsburgh Steelers, was adopted in 2003. It has had some impact, but in the recent spate of coach hirings, few have gone to minority candidates.
U.S. Senate honors Shula
The United States Senate passed a resolution last week to honor the life of legendary coach Don Shula, the symbol of the Miami Dolphins for 26 seasons who died earlier this month.
Senate Resolution 573 was introduced on May 13 as “a resolution honoring the life and achievement of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Donald Francis Shula and expressing condolences to his family on his passing.”
The resolution, which came nine days after Shula died on May 4 at the age of 90, was sponsored by Florida Senator Marco Rubio with Florida Senator Rick Scott and Maryland Senator Benjamin L. Cardin joining the effort as co-sponsors.
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed Bears cornerback
Prince Amukamara
- . A 10-year veteran, Amukamara has played with the Giants, the Jaguars and the Bears. In 113 NFL games, Amukamara has 10 interceptions and 477 tackles.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
N.C. State case shifted to independent probe
The NCAA said Monday a case involving alleged recruiting infractions at North Carolina State will go through an independent investigation process created for complex cases.
The case involves the recruitment of former Wolfpack one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. The NCAA has charged N.C. State with four violations, including former coach Mark Gottfried being charged individually under the provision of head coach responsibility for violations within his program.
The NCAA has alleged ex-assistant Orlando Early provided Smith and his associates approximately $46,700 in impermissible benefits — including $40,000 that a government witness testified he delivered to Early intended for Smith’s family in 2015.
The school agreed to have the case referred to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which the NCAA developed last year. The panel is a product of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball.
Linc Darner
- is out as the men’s coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job. Chancellor
Michael Alexander
- confirmed the move, saying that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.” Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League tournament semifinals.
- Vanderbilt signed guard
Isaac McBride
- as a transfer from Kansas. Coach
Jerry Stackhouse
- said McBride will join the roster for the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-1 guard from Little Rock was rated a four-star player by Rivals.com for the 2019 class.
- San Diego State signed forward
Joshua Tomaić
- as a graduate transfer from Maryland.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ole Miss great ‘Gentle Ben’ Williams dies at 65
Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams Jr., former Buffalo Bills defensive end and the first African-American player to appear in a game at Mississippi, has died. He was 65.
Ole Miss said Mr. Williams died Monday from natural causes at a Jackson, Miss., hospital. Known as “Gentle Ben,” he was the Rebels’ first black player to earn All-America honors as a first-team selection in 1975, and was also a three-time first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection.
Mr. Williams is the Ole Miss career sacks leader with 37, including a single-season record of 18 in 1973.
Mr. Williams was drafted by Buffalo in the third round in 1976 and went on to spend his entire 10-year NFL career with the Bills.
He retired as the Bills’ career sacks leader with 45½ before his record was shattered by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, a former Virginia Tech star who went on to set the NFL career record.
ELSEWHERE
- The return of live golf to television brought 2.35 million viewers across all platforms, which NBC Sports says was 16% higher than the final of the Dell Match Play last year. The TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday from Seminole Golf Club was shown from 2 p.m. to just after 6:30 p.m. on NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN, along with NBC Sports and PGA Tour streaming outlets. More than $5.5 million was raised for COVID-19 relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.