COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Liberty, Freeze reach multiyear deal
Liberty University and first-year coach Hugh Freeze have agreed to a new multiyear contract extension.
School president Jerry Fallwell Jr. announced the move on Tuesday.
Freeze guided the Flames to a 7-5 record and a berth in the Cure Bowl, their first bowl game, in their first year eligible at the FBS level. The Flames will face play Georgia Southern (7-5) on Dec. 21 in Orlando, Fla.
Details of the contract were not available, but athletics director Ian McCaw said it is “competitive with top Group of Five head coaches and it offers Liberty’s football program stability as we become established at the FBS level.”
Freeze, 50, came to Liberty after coach Turner Gill resigned after last season.
Addazio named coach at Colorado State
Colorado State has hired Steve Addazio as its head coach.
Addazio wasn’t out of work long after being fired by Boston College on Dec. 1. He was 44-44 in seven seasons with the Eagles.
Addazio, 60, steps in for Mike Bobo, who resigned last week after reaching a financial settlement with Colorado State. Bobo is now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
Addazio inherits a Colorado State team that is coming off a second straight losing season.
Arroyo to head UNLV program
UNLV hired Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo as its next head coach.
Arroyo will succeed Tony Sanchez, who was fired Nov. 25 after going 19-40 in five seasons.
Arroyo, 39, led an Oregon offense that was 15th nationally in scoring this season and he helped the Ducks land the Pac-12’s top-ranked recruiting class the past two seasons.
FAU, Taggart reach deal on coaching job
Florida Atlantic reached an agreement with Willie Taggart to be its new coach, replacing Lane Kiffin, said a source familiar with the negotiations.
Taggart will be introduced to the FAU community in a news conference on Thursday, the source said.
Kiffin was 26-13 in three seasons at FAU, winning two Conference USA championships and breathing new life into a moribund program before leaving last week to take over at Mississippi. His hiring in 2016 was a splashy one, after past stints as a head coach — at Tennessee and with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders — didn’t work out as he hoped.
Taggart could use a similar résumé revival. He’s been to one bowl game in 10 seasons as a head coach, with a 56-62 record. Florida State fired him in November after a 27-10 loss to Miami.
Northwestern hired Boston College’s Mike Bajakian
- as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Bajakian, who spent four seasons at quarterbacks coach for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent last year as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Boston College, which boasted the top rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference. In nine seasons as a college offensive coordinator, Bajakian’s offenses have averaged 424 yards and 31.3 points per game.
Arizona State junior running back Eno Benjamin
- declared for the NFL draft. Benjamin is top 10 on Arizona State’s career list in rushing yards, touchdowns, attempts and 100-yard games. He also set the school single-game record with 312 yards rushing against Oregon State in 2018. Benjamin is not expected to play in the Sun Bowl against Florida State on Dec. 31.
NHL
Oshie, Capitals edge Bruins
T.J. Oshie scored twice in under four minutes and John Carlson got the go-ahead goal to extend the Washington Capitals’ longstanding domination of the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 home victory in a showdown between the NHL’s two best teams.
The Capitals have won 16 of their past 17 games against the Bruins. Boston has lost four in a row.
Carlson’s blast past Jaroslav Halak in the third period fired up a crowd quieted by Sean Kuraly‘s deflection goal minutes earlier. Earlier, fans in Capitals red and Bruins black and gold all got into it when Boston captain Zdeno Chara and Washington forward Tom Wilson threw down the gloves in a heavyweight fight in the first.
Sharks fire DeBoer amid skid
The San Jose Sharks fired coach Peter DeBoer, a source with direct knowledge of the move said.
DeBoer, 51, was fired a day after the Sharks’ 3-1 loss at Nashville. San Jose is 0-4-1 in its last five games and 15-16-2 overall.
DeBoer was 198-129-4 in parts of five seasons with San Jose, leading the Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season in 2015-16.
TENNIS
Barty named WTA player of year
Add another accolade to Ash Barty’s breakthrough 2019: WTA player of the year.
The Australian was named the winner of the top year-end award for the women’s tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. Barty won four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evee leads VMI past Ferrum
Travis Evee registered 17 points as VMI got past Division III Ferrum College 78-60 in Lexington.
Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points for VMI (5-7). Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 17 points for the Panthers.
ELSEWHERE
Veteran midfielder Sacha Kljestan
- signed with the LA Galaxy as a free agent. The 34-year-old U.S. national men’s soccer team contributor returned to his native Southern California. Kljestan has scored 49 goals over 10 MLS seasons.
