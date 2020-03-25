COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Longtime R-MC coach retiring
After 38 seasons as coach of the Randolph-Macon women’s team, Carroll LaHaye announced her retirement Wednesday.
“First and foremost, I have a significant amount of gratitude to Randolph-Macon College and their belief in me for all these years,” LaHaye said.
LaHaye has led the Yellow Jackets since coming to R-MC in 1982 and exits as one of the most successful coaches in Division III women’s basketball history.
LaHaye has posted a 647-376 record a and 418-161 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. She holds the ODAC record for wins by a basketball coach, men’s or women’s.
LaHaye led the Yellow Jackets to 12 NCAA tournament appearances, most recently this year. She was named ODAC coach of the year four times.
Dayton’s Toppin to enter NBA draft
Dayton star forward Obi Toppin said he will enter the NBA draft and is expected to be lottery pick in June.
Toppin, 22, averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds this season as a redshirt sophomore. He led Dayton to a 29-2 season, an Atlantic 10 Conference championship, a No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press poll and 20 straight victories to end the season. He has won numerous national player of the year awards, most recently from The Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Toppin set a school record with 107 dunks this season.
Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu
- has declared for the NBA draft after one season. He averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Trojans. Okongwu broke the school record for blocks by a freshman and was named to the Pac-12’s all-conference first team and all-freshman team.
Kansas State guard Cariter Diarra
- is leaving the program with the intention of turning professional, though he is leaving open the option of transferring to another school for his senior season. Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said his leading primary ballhandler and second-leading scorer will graduate this spring. That would allow Diarra to play elsewhere next season without having to redshirt.
Patrick Tape, a 6-10 forward from Charlotte, N.C., who played three seasons at Columbia, told Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski
- he’d joining the Blue Devils for his final season of college eligibility as a graduate transfer.
- Winthrop University said women’s coach
Lynette Woodard
- will not return for another season. Woodard led the team to a 24-70 overall record in three years and 16-43 in the Big South Conference. Woodard is a 2005 inductee to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State player found dead
A Washington State player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving “breathing problems,’’ Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Wednesday.
Jenkins said there were no signs of foul play and that the Whitman County coroner will determine the cause of death for Bryce Beekman, the 22-year-old senior defensive back who was found Tuesday afternoon.
Mr. Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception.
HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law favored in Florida Derby
The Florida Derby is set to have a full field and empty stands.
A field of 12 has been entered for Saturday’s Florida Derby, one of the biggest Kentucky Derby prep races and the top event at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. But the coronavirus pandemic is keeping virtually everyone — bettors, fans and even owners — away from the track for safety and health reasons.
Tiz the Law, a winner of three of his four career starts including the Holy Bull at Gulfstream last month, was installed as the 6-5 favorite. Fountain of Youth winner Ete Indien, who ran second to Tiz the Law in the Holy Bull, was installed as the 4-1 second choice.
Racing continued at Gulfstream Park on Wednesday, with the track owners citing the need to care for the horses, and Hallandale Beach city officials exploring whether the park’s activities violate Broward County’s executive order to close nonessential businesses because of the pandemic.
Bill Badget, the executive director of Florida Racing Operations for The Stronach Group, which owns Gulfstream Park, said the track did not threaten legal action against Hallandale Beach. On Tuesday, Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana told the Sun Sentinel that Gulfstream was threatening the city with legal action if it tried to shut down the track.
PRO FOOTBALL
Former Bills star LB dies at 78
Former Buffalo Bills star linebacker Mike Stratton, a key member of the franchise’s American Football League championship teams in the mid-1960s, has died. He was 78.
The Bills said Mr. Stratton died Wednesday because of heart complications stemming from a recent fall. Mr. Stratton was living in his native Tennessee, where he spent his college years playing for the Volunteers.
Mr. Stratton was best known for “the hit heard around the world.” It happened in the 1964 AFL title game against San Diego and was played in Buffalo. With the Bills trailing 7-0, Stratton tackled Chargers running Keith Lincoln so hard, the player’s ribs were broken. Buffalo went on to a 20-7 win for its first title.
Mr. Stratton was part of a Bills defense that holds the pro football record of not allowing a touchdown rushing in 17 consecutive games, spanning the 1964-65 seaons.
Selected by Buffalo in the 1962 draft, Mr. Stratton spent his first 11 seasons with the Bills. He ended his career after 1973 season with San Diego.
