TRACK AND FIELD
Lyles wins world 200 crown
Former T.C. Williams standout Noah Lyles won the 200-meter title Tuesday at the world championships in Doha, Qatar.
Trailing going around the bend, Lyles, 22, kicked it into gear to pass Adam Gemili of Britain. Lyles, who grew up in Alexandria, finished in a time of 19.83 seconds to beat Andre De Grasse of Canada by 0.12 seconds. Alex Quinonez of Ecuador was third.
Lyles is looking at running the 100 and 200 in the Tokyo Olympics. It could be quite a showdown with teammate Christian Coleman, who won the 100 at the world meet and then skipped the 200. He plans to double as well. It’s the same with De Grasse, who did both at the world meet and took bronze in the 100.
Lyles isn’t finished in Doha. He likely will team with Coleman and Justin Gatlin as part of the U.S. 4x100 men’s relay team.
In the 800, American Donavan Brazier took command of the field at the halfway point and built a comfortable lead to win in a championship-record 1 minute 42.34 seconds, ahead of Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Brazier, 22, also broke the 34-year-old U.S record of 1:42.60, set by Johnny Gray in 1985 at a meet in then-West Germany.
American Sam Kendricks retained his pole vault title. Kendricks defeated Armand Duplantis after both cleared 5.97 meters, the best height at a world championships since 2001. They failed their attempts at 6.02.
Kendricks took the title because he had fewer failures at lower heights, four compared to five for Duplantis.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia Tech loses top receiver, center
Georgia Tech has lost leading receiver Jalen Camp and starting center Kenny Cooper to season-ending surgeries.
Coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday that Camp, Cooper and offensive tackle Jahaziel Lee, whose season ended with an injury in mid-September, are eligible for redshirts and could return next year as fifth-year seniors.
Camp led the Yellow Jackets (1-3) with 134 yards receiving on seven catches. Collins would not disclose Camp’s injury.
Cooper, a starter the last three years, left the 24-2 loss at Temple with an apparent hip injury.
NHL
Stempniak ends 14-year career
Lee Stempniak has retired from the NHL after playing for 10 teams in 14 seasons.
The 36-year-old winger announced his decision Tuesday through the players’ union. Stempniak was a steady presence, playing in 70 games or more in nine seasons. He broke in with St. Louis in 2005 and spent four seasons with them, his longest stretch with any team.
His most productive year came with the Blues in 2006-07 when he had 27 goals and 25 assists. He finished with 203 goals and 266 assists in 911 games.
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official. The punishment handed out Tuesday comes after a run-in Kane had with Vegas’ Deryk Engelland
- in a preseason game on Sunday.
- Minnesota Wild defenseman
Greg Pateryn
- underwent surgery on his midsection and will be out about six more weeks. The Wild said the procedure for a bilateral core muscle repair went as planned in Philadelphia. Pateryn missed most of training camp because of the injury.
STATE GOLF
Match-play fields set for VSGA tourneys
After 18 holes of stroke-play qualifying at Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club in Kilmarnock, the match-play fields for the fourth Virginia State Golf Association Mid-Senior Amateur Championship and 25th VSGA Super Senior Amateur Championship were set Tuesday.
Mark Boedicker (Great Falls) and Dave Pulk (Williamsburg) tied for medalist honors in the Mid-Senior Amateur, which is for players ages 60-64.
Each player returned rounds of 3-under-par 69, and Boedicker earned the top seed for match play after a blind draw of cards following the round.
The Super Senior Amateur features three age divisions—65-69, 70-74 and 75-plus. Arlington’s Lynn Wessman was the medalist in the 65-69 division, shooting a 2-under par 70. In the 70-74 division, Richmond’s John Cuomo and Glen Allen’s John Casstevens each returned rounds of 1-over 73 to tie for medalist honors, with Casstevens earning the top seed in match play after a blind draw of cards. In the 75-plus age division, Lancaster’s Harold Guy shot 76 to earn medalist honors.
TENNIS
Djokovic advances in Toyko
Novak Djokovic stepped up his comeback from injury, and made amends for his doubles exit at the Japan Open, by progressing to the second round of the singles in Toyko.
The top-ranked Serb — attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time — beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-2 and next faces local wild card entry Go Soeda.
Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic had been knocked out of the doubles by fourth-seeded Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares on Monday. That was Djokovic’s first competitive match since retiring with a left-shoulder injury during his fourth-round clash with Stan Wawrinka at the U.S. Open.
Japanese wild card Taro Daniel caused the biggest upset of the day by beating second-seeded Borna Coric 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
Andy Murray continued his positive return to singles play after hip surgery with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) win over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the China Open in Beijing. The former top-ranked Murray, who had a hip resurfacing operation in January, fired eight aces and saved 5 of 7 break points to pick up his second tour-level singles win since returning in August. In another match, John Isner upset seventh-seeded Gael Monfils
- 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
