BASEBALL
Manfred tries to prevent beanballs at Astros
With baseball ablaze over the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, commissioner Rob Manfred met with several managers Sunday and told them to knock off any notion of get-even beanballs.
“I hope that I made it extremely clear to them that retaliation in-game by throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated, whether it’s Houston or anybody else,” Manfred said.
Cody Bellinger, Kris Bryant, Trevor Bauer and Carlos Correa were among the All-Stars recently trading threats, accusations and barbs as spring training opened. The revelation of Houston’s sign-stealing scam, the punishment imposed by Major League Baseball and poorly received apologies by the Astros further enhanced anger across the sport, with players, club management and fans all joining in.
In further fallout from the Astros’ scheme, Manfred said the investigation into the Boston Red Sox could be completed within two weeks. He also said he planned to meet the players’ union to discuss new rules limiting in-game video access.
Meanwhile, Houston manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that fallout from his new team’s sign-stealing scandal would go away quickly to accepting that the back-and-forth is lingering. “You realize it’s going to take a while to move on,” Baker said.
- Milwaukee Brewers left-hander
Brent Suter
- reached a two-year, $2.5 million deal that avoids an arbitration hearing that had been set for next week. Suter, 30, returned from Tommy John surgery last September and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances, helping the Brewers earn an NL wild card spot.
- Free agent pitcher
Chad Bettis
- signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees with an invitation an invitation to big league spring training. The 30-year-old right-hander was 1-6 with one save and a 6.08 ERA in 39 games, including three starts, for Colorado last season. He went on the injured list Aug. 14 with a left hip impingement and didn’t pitch the rest of the year.
NHL
Devils trade captain Greene to Islanders
The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders.
New Jersey acquired prospect defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft in the deal on Sunday — eight days before the NHL’s trade deadline.
Greene, 37, is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million contract, and was the Devils longest-serving active player. He spent 14 seasons with New Jersey after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) University in 2006.
Greene became a fan favorite in New Jersey for his steady play and shot-blocking ability. He has 49 goals, and 197 assists for 246 points in 932 games, which rank seventh most on the Devils career list.
TENNIS
Bertens keeps St. Petersburg title
Kiki Bertens beat Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3 to retain the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy.
It’s the first title of 2020 for the Dutch player, who’s eighth in the world rankings. She hit six aces on the way to victory and held serve throughout.
Bertens ended a 0-3 streak in tour finals to claim her first tournament win since she beat Simona Halep in Madrid in May. Bertens last successfully defended a title in Nuremburg in 2017.
Kyle Edmund
- won his second ATP title, wearing down
Andreas Seppi
- for a 7-5, 6-1 victory at the New York Open.
- Norwegian
Casper Ruud
- clinched his first title by beating
Pedro Sousa
- 6-1, 6-4 in the Argentina Open final in Buenos Aires. Ruud, 21, didn’t face a break point in his nine service games and broke his Portuguese opponent three times.
BOXING
Plant retains super middleweight title
Caleb “Sweethands” Plant knows what he wants next after defending his IBF super middleweight championship in dominant fashion on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.: a fight to unify the super middleweight titles against David Benavidez, the WBC super middleweight champ.
“I know we’re both young in our careers, I know they’re trying to build us up and turn that into a megafight,” Plant said. “But I’m a fighter, and there ain’t no sense in waiting if you ask me.”
Plant, 27, remained undefeated with a technical knockout of Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany in the 10th round. He improved to 20-0 with his 12th knockout. This was his second title defense since beating Jose Uzcategui for the belt in January 2019, but the first in Plant’s hometown in a moment he had dreamed about growing up.
SKIING
Vlhova passes Shiffrin in slalom standings
Petra Vlhova won her third straight women’s World Cup slalom to overtake the absent Mikaela Shiffrin on the top of the discipline standings in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
Vlhova was more than nine-tenths off the lead in fourth place after the first run but posted the fastest time in a free-flowing second. The Slovakian skier, who also won in Zagreb and Flachau recently and finished on the podium in 13 of the last 15 races, now leads the discipline standings by 20 points from Shiffrin.
The American three-time overall champion sat out the race, taking a break from skiing since the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, two weeks ago.
Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was 0.24 seconds behind Vlhova in second for her 24th career podium result in slalom without winning a race, a World Cup record.
Shiffrin remained in the lead of the overall World Cup, 113 points ahead of Italy’s Federica Brignone. Vlhova trails by 154 points in third.
