BASEBALL
Mariners sign Gonzales to four-year deal
The Seattle Mariners signed left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales to a $30 million, four-year contract extension Monday that includes a club option for the 2025 season.
Gonzales is about to begin his third full season with the Mariners after arriving in 2017 via trade from St. Louis.
Gonzales, 27, is coming off the best season of his career. He tied for the American League lead with 34 starts and was tied for fifth with 16 victories. His 3.99 ERA was the lowest of his career and he set career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.
The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training. Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch
- was suspended by Major League Baseball in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros.
- The New York Yankees now have more competition in the job for backup catcher, with
Erik Kratz, Josh Thole and Chris Iannetta agreeing to minor league contracts. Austin Romine, Gary Sánchez‘s backup the last three seasons, became a free agent and agreed to a $4.15 million, one-year contract with Detroit. Kyle Higashioka
- is the only other catcher on New York’s 40-man roster.
TENNIS
Djokovic No. 1 again in men’s rankings
Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings Monday after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin’s first Grand Slam trophy boosted her to a career-high No. 7 — and made her the leading American — on the WTA list.
Djokovic’s 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday allowed the 32-year-old from Serbia to rise one spot and move back ahead of Rafael Nadal.
Nadal had overtaken Djokovic in November and, at age 33, became the oldest year-end No. 1. But Nadal lost ranking points by getting eliminated in the Australian Open quarterfinals, by Thiem.
This is Djokovic’s 276th week leading the ATP, the third-most in the history of the computerized rankings, which began in the 1970s. Roger Federer holds the record of 310, followed by Pete Sampras with 286.
Nadal is No. 2, Federer remained at No. 3, and Thiem went up one place to No. 4.
Kenin, 21, became the youngest woman to win the Australian Open since Maria Sharapova in 2008 by coming back to beat two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s final.
Kenin rose eight spots and is the youngest American to make her debut in the top 10 since Serena Williams in 1999.
Ash Barty held on to No. 1 in the WTA rankings after losing to Kenin in the semifinals. Simona Halep, ousted at that stage by Muguruza, went from No. 3 to No. 2, switching places with Karolina Pliskova.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor bolsters grip on No. 1 spot
Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s poll.
The Bears received 49 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings.
The Jayhawks earned the other first-place vote to remain ahead of fourth-ranked San Diego State, the last unbeaten team in Division I. ACC leader Louisville climbed a spot to No. 5.
South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women’s poll. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel after routing Mississippi in record fashion and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee
- . Baylor remained No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the poll’s first five teams.
- Seton Hall starting point guard
Quincy McKnight
- is being listed as day to day with an injury to his left knee. The Pirates said an MRI on the knee was negative. The senior was injured late in the second half of Seton Hall’s 74-62 loss to Xavier on Saturday.
NFL
Falcons let Beasley hit the market
Atlanta linebacker Vic Beasley will be allowed to become a free agent when the new league season starts on March 18.
After playing his rookie season with a torn labrum, Beasley had 15½ sacks during his second season as he helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI. After teams adjusted to his speed rushes, Beasley was slow to add countermoves.
The Detroit Lions signed free agent guard Josh Garnett
- , a former first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
ELSEWHERE
Quarterback K.J. Costello said he is leaving Stanford to finish his college career playing for Mike Leach
- at Mississippi State. Costello is expected to be a graduate transfer, which would enable him to play for Mississippi State in 2020. Costello threw for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions while at Stanford.
Alec Burks scored 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and the visiting Golden State Warriors beat Bradley Beal
- and the Washington Wizards 125-117. It was the second straight win for the NBA-worst Warriors (12-39). Beal led Washington with 43 points in his seventh straight game with at least 30 points, the third-longest such streak in team history.
- The board of the Russian Athletics Federation resigned on Monday as Russia faces another ban from Olympic track and field. The federation has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping.
- Horses running in the Kentucky Derby will break from a new custom-made 20-stall starting gate for the 146th edition in May.
