NBA
Mavericks’ Powell will miss rest of season
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will miss the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon, a blow to a team contending for a playoff spot for the first time in four years.
The club confirmed Wednesday the diagnosis it had feared after Powell was injured in the first quarter of a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell is exploring his options on surgery.
Powell, 28, went down with a noncontact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter Tuesday night. He was helped to the locker room while putting no weight on his right leg.
The injury came on the same night 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing 10 games because of a sore right knee. Powell averaged 13 points on 71% shooting in the games.
Powell, in his sixth season in the NBA, has averaged nearly 10 points and 6 rebounds in 39 games.
- Cavaliers center
Ante Zizic
- is sidelined indefinitely after experiencing dizziness and other vertigo symptoms. The team said Wednesday that Zizic, who has missed Cleveland’s past five games, has been diagnosed with a vestibular condition. The 23-year-old Croatian has been nauseous and dizzy and the Cavs are going to rest him to further evaluate his symptoms. He’s averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16 games this season, his third with Cleveland. Also, the Cavs said rookie swingman
Dylan Windler
- had successful surgery Tuesday on a lower-leg stress reaction. Windler was initially diagnosed with the injury before training camp opened in October. He was close to joining the Cavs after playing for the Canton Charge in the NBA’s G League before suffering a setback.
- The Denver Nuggets will be without backup center
Mason Plumlee
- indefinitely after he suffered a right foot injury. The Nuggets said Plumlee will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks. Plumlee injured a bone in his foot during a game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Monday.
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver
Larry Fitzgerald
- purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. Fitzgerald just finished his 16th season with the Cardinals and is among the most productive receivers in NFL history. He recently signed a one-year deal to return for 2020. Fitzgerald, 36, is often at Suns games, sitting courtside with managing partner
RobertSarver
- . Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
OLYMPICS
Qualifying events in China affected by virus
Olympic qualifying events in two sports were moved from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday because of an outbreak of a deadly viral illness.
A four-nation Asian qualifying group for the women’s soccer tournament was switched from the city at the center of the health scare to Nanjing.
The Asia-Oceania boxing qualifying tournament scheduled for Feb. 3-14 in Wuhan was canceled. No new plans were announced.
The decisions followed Chinese health authorities telling people in Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings.
The Asian Football Confederation said the round-robin group — featuring host China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand — will be played on Feb. 3-9, retaining the same dates, in Nanjing.
HORSE RACING Omaha Beach named Pegasus favorite
Omaha Beach has been installed as the favorite for Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Hallandale Beach, Fla.,, the final race of his career.
The 4-year-old was the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby last season but had to miss the riple Crown series after throat surgery. The horse will be retired to stud after the Pegasus, and his finale could be lucrative. Omaha Beach has already earned about $1.6 million and could more than double that if he wins Gulfstream Park’s biggest race.
Mike Smith will ride Omaha Beach, the 7-5 morning-line favorite for the Pegasus. Spun To Run is the 7-2 second choice, followed by Mucho Gusto at 9-2 and Higher Power at 6-1.
- Prominent thoroughbred owner and breeder
Ahmed Zayat
- is back in legal trouble, this time involving breeding rights to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. At a hearing on Wednesday, Fayette County, Ky., Judge
Kim Bunnell
- granted a motion ordering a receiver to seize control of Zayat Stables, including its horses. The move came after a New York investment group filed a lawsuit in Lexington this week seeking at least $23 million from Zayat, accusing him of selling breeding shares to 2015 Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup winner American Pharoah that were being used for collateral on outstanding debts.
ELSEWHERE
Charlie Kimball
- and his longtime sponsor will move to AJ Foyt Racing for the upcoming IndyCar season. Kimball is the only driver so far announced for Texas-based team, which is seeking funding to keep two cars on the track in 2020. Kimball was named the full-time driver of the No. 4 Chevrolet. The car will be sponsored by Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company that has been associated for 12 seasons with Kimball, who is diabetic.
Esther Vergeer
- , the retired Dutch wheelchair tennis star who had a winning streak of 470 matches during her record-breaking career, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Vergee, 38, announced the diagnosis in a tweet Wednesday, saying her “full focus will be on the treatment and healing of the cancer. Full of positive energy and with the support of my family, friends and colleagues, I will go for it.”
- Minnesota Lynx star
Maya Moore
- will sit out a second straight WNBA season to continue her push for criminal justice reform. Moore told The New York Times of her choice to stay off the court for 2020. She said in her interview with the newspaper that she’s not ready to retire.
Caleb Ewan
- of Australia won Stage 2 and claimed the overall lead in the Tour Down Under cycle race s the first event of the World Tour season wound through landscapes scorched by recent wildfires. Ewan beat defending champion
Daryl Impey
- of South Africa at the end of the 84-mile stage from Woodside to Stirling in Australia. He was timed in in 3 hours, 27 minutes, 31 seconds. Australia’s
Nathan Haas
- was third.
